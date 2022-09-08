Stevens sweeps Central in sloppy boys, girls doubleheader

A rain-soaked windy night made goals difficult to come by for Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central in boys and girls action Thursday night at Sioux Park.

Between the two games the squads combined for 53 shots but only two goals, one for each Raiders team.

Zach Williams’s PK lifts Raiders boys past Cobblers

In the first contest, the Stevens boys tallied 27 shots and limited Central to eight shots. But the game remained scoreless until a Raiders penalty kick in the 60th minute broke the tie.

Stevens’ Ryan Gaughn went for a ball on the outside of the box when the head official signalled a tripping penalty on Central’s Christian Greene. Zach Williams took the penalty buried in the right side of the goal at 60:40 to give Stevens an eventual 1-0 win.

“Zach is a great player and I have a lot of confidence in him in that situation,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “But yeah we were having a hard time finding the back the net so it was a little unnerving.”

The call by the official stirred some unrest amongst Cobbler fans at the venue and Central head coach Joe Sabrowski took exception to the ruling as well.

“It was hard for me to tell from this angle but I thought it was a soft call for a PK,” Sabrowski said. “My guy got taken down here late and we didn’t get a call, but what are you going to do?”

Williams said the magnitude of the moment gave him pause at first.

“Once Ryan drew the penalty I started to get a little nervous,” Williams said. I could hear the crowd screaming so I just tried to remain calm and took a breath. Once the ref blew that whistle, I’ve practiced a penalty so many times that I knew what to do, and I buried it in the right side of the net.”

Conner Warren proved exceptional in front of the net for Central. He finished the night with 16 saves, including a pair of possessions with three saves each.

“He made some fantastic saves,” Sabrowski said. “He kept us in the game. We played a lot of defense but he kept us in the game.”

The Cobblers return to action at 7 p.m. next Thursday against St. Thomas More at Sioux Park.

“They know that we can play with these guys or even beat these guys,” Sabrowski said. “We have them again in two weeks and have to win some other games.”

Stevens is back on the pitch at 7 p.m. Tuesday against St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields.

“We are proud of this one and are happy with it,” Fierro said. “Our old nemesis came back, we outshot them but only had one go in. It’s one of those things we need to work on with finishing.”

Breanna Reagan’s late goal pushes Stevens girls past Central

The Rapid City Central girls gave Rapid City Stevens all it could handle Thursday evening at Sioux Park.

The Cobblers outshot the Raiders 12-6, but Stevens’ Breanna Reagan stepped up and gave her team the only goal it needed to secure a 1-0 victory.

“Central played an extremely great defensive game,” Stevens head coach Luis Usera said. “They countered and kept pushing us back. I thought we did a really good job keeping the ball on the ground. We worked the ball through and caused a lot of troubles on their half.”

Central head coach Mark Morgan said he was proud of the way his team played up to their competition, particularly in the midfield.

“The mid did an excellent job holding them in there,” Morgan said. “We won a lot of 50/50 balls and that’s something we really needed to work on. They stayed very calm and patient in possession, looking for the right shots.”

Reagan broke the scoreless tied in the 55th minute when she got some open space and the Central keeper came out to challenge the Stevens sophomore. Reagan chipped the ball over the keeper's head to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead and an eventual win by the same score.

“I was just sprinting and tried to flip it over her head,” Reagan said. “Then it went in and I was very happy.”

Stevens returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday against St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields.

Central is back on the pitch at 5 p.m. Thursday against St. Thomas More at Sioux Park.