Stevens' Tang and Postma win doubles flight at RC Invite

In a 3-1 deficit Friday, Rapid City Stevens’ Michael Tang held serve before tracking down a drop shot and tapping the return barely over the net to earn the point and break Mitchell’s serve to level the first set at 3-3.

After a few more bumps, Tang and partner Thomas Postma grabbed the first set and rode the momentum through the second, taking it with little resistance en route to a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Macon Larson and Tyler Loecker in the championship match of the first doubles flight at the Rapid City Invitational at Sioux Park.

Tang double-faulted in the opening service game, then the Kernels staved off a break point on their first service game and won the game for a 2-0 advantage. Postma then held to get the Raiders on the board, and after the pair evened the first set at 3-apiece, held again at deuce for 4-3 lead.

A service return by Tang that bounded over the net player side converted a break point for a 5-3 advantage, but Tang was broken again and Mitchell held to make it 5-5. Postman held again at deuce, however, before Stevens broke at love, aided by three straight double-faults, to grab a one-set-to-none advantage.