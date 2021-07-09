Stevens teammates face each other in first round of Mt. Rushmore Classic

"It is a lot more focused, I think, for both of us," Tang said. "We kind of know how each other plays. We just have to do our best, I guess."

Hood, who works at Sioux Park in the summer teaching youngsters’ tennis, said when your' teammate hits a good shot for a winner, you just smile and have a good time.

"We're not too evil or competitive about it," he said. "We're there to a have some fun."

Stevens head coach Jason Olson, also the Mt. Rushmore tournament director, said he didn't really mind seeing his seniors-to-be have to play the likes of Tang and Pfingston.

"It was good for them to get out and play," he said. "Those kids (Hood and Nehring) will hopefully get better for next year after having to play Michael and Jamison."

The tournament, a USTA event, drew 93 players from across the country and Puerto Rico, Guam and Spain. Olson said it is nice to have all of these people come from all over to spend a few days in the Black Hills and play/watch a little tennis.

"It is such a destination to come to if you have never been out to the Black Hills or out West. A lot of people want to see the destination," he said. "Some people are going on to Montana for a tournament, so they can do Yellowstone.