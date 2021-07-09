Stevens teammates face each other in first round of Mt. Rushmore Classic

With a tennis tournament represented by 19 states, four Rapid City Stevens teammates were likely looking elsewhere for their first-round opponents Friday during the Mt. Rushmore Classic tennis tournament at Sioux Park.
Instead, they got each other in the 18-under boys' singles division.
Graduating senior Jamison Pfingston faced upcoming senior Tommy Nehring and another Raider graduate, Michael Tang, faced senior-to-be Asa Hood.
Just the luck of the draw, especially for Hood and Nehring, who fell to their teammates in the first round.
"You think you are going to play somebody from Florida, but then I am playing my buddy Michael, who has been like a coach to me these last four years at Stevens," said Hood, who lost to Tang 6-0, 6-2. "It's actually quite fun. It is nice to play Michael and Jamison before they head off to college one more time. It is kind of a cool experience."
Pfingtson wasn't all that thrilled to have to face a teammate, Nehring, who he beat 6-0, 6-0.
"I don't like playing my own teammates because they are my teammates," Pfingston said. "I had to do what I had to do, but I think (Saturday) will be fun, so I'll have to pick up my mental game for that."
For Tang, it was all about concentration and getting to the second round.
"It is a lot more focused, I think, for both of us," Tang said. "We kind of know how each other plays. We just have to do our best, I guess."
Hood, who works at Sioux Park in the summer teaching youngsters’ tennis, said when your' teammate hits a good shot for a winner, you just smile and have a good time.
"We're not too evil or competitive about it," he said. "We're there to a have some fun."
Stevens head coach Jason Olson, also the Mt. Rushmore tournament director, said he didn't really mind seeing his seniors-to-be have to play the likes of Tang and Pfingston.
"It was good for them to get out and play," he said. "Those kids (Hood and Nehring) will hopefully get better for next year after having to play Michael and Jamison."
The tournament, a USTA event, drew 93 players from across the country and Puerto Rico, Guam and Spain. Olson said it is nice to have all of these people come from all over to spend a few days in the Black Hills and play/watch a little tennis.
"It is such a destination to come to if you have never been out to the Black Hills or out West. A lot of people want to see the destination," he said. "Some people are going on to Montana for a tournament, so they can do Yellowstone.
"Also it is very well run. The Park and Rec program, we have done a very nice job with this tournament. That is why we still get them. We've had one family that has come three times. They come because they love it and it is well run. That makes a difference too."
A level 4 tournament, players get points to qualify for other tournaments, and Olson said they have a lot of choices of tournaments to play in, so coming to Rapid City makes it extra special.
"They could have gone to other tournaments this weekend," he said. "Tournaments are down a little because of travel reasons. We could have had more people but we are happy with what we have."
Olson told his players that this is a higher level tournament, so for them to compete, they can only be better for next season.
"Normally some of them wouldn't have gotten in this; Michael and Jamison would have got in it, but some of them might not have qualified with enough points. If so many people don't come they open it up to other kids,." he said. "It's a great experience to play some of these kids form Florida, California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. It's a good experience for them to meet new people, and also see that level of competition.'
Pfingston will face No. 1 seed Patrick Ling of Pensacola, Florida, in the semifinals Saturday at 12:45 p.m. and Tang will take on No. 2 Carter Fayard of New Orleans, also at 12:45 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Pfingston, who will be going to play at Colorado Mesa this fall, said he feels pretty good although he hasn't played a lot this summer. He's looking forward to his next step in tennis this fall.
"(College) should be fun," he said. "I am going there with high expectations for the team. We have a good conference that we are playing in. This tournament and the upcoming tournaments that I am going to play in will help me a lot with the levels people are at."
Tang, who will be going to the University of Florida this fall but not playing tennis, also said he is playing pretty well at times this summer.
"I think I could be moving better, but other than that I am playing fine," he said.
Tang and Pfingston teamed up in doubles play and beat Nehring and Tristan Eizinger 8-1 and will face Ling and Fayard in the finals Saturday at 8 a.m.
Despite the losses, Nehring said he uses these tournaments as a way to get ready for his senior season at Stevens.
"I hope to get better and play higher than last season. I have to play in the off-season more and play in more tournaments," he said.
Action begins Saturday at 8 a.m. and will continue through Sunday afternoon if needed.