Stevens tennis blanks St. Thomas More

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team remained unbeaten with a 9-0 whitewashing of St. Thomas More Tuesday afternoon at the Sioux Park tennis courts.
With the win, the Raiders moved to 11-0 on the season in dual matches.
For the Raiders, Emma Thurness moved into the No. 1 flight and earned a 10-6 win over STM's Katie Denholm. Anna Mueller, at No. 3 and Julia Wiedmeier, at No. 5, both earned 10-0 wins, while Ali Scott, at No. 2 and Peyton Ogle, at No. 6, both won 10-2. Abby Sherrill won by a 10-2 score at No. 4 for Stevens.
Vanessa Wittenberg and Scott (No. 1), Sherrill and Ogle (No. 2) and Thurness and Kaiya Parkin (No. 3) all earned the doubles wins for the Raiders.
Rapid City Stevens is at the Brandon Valley Jamboree Friday and Saturday in Harrisburg and Sioux Falls, while St. Thomas More takes on Rapid City Christian Thursday.
Volleyball
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers overcame a third-game loss and toppled the Broncs in four Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
The Cavs won the first two games easily, 25-13 and 25-10, before Belle Fourche came back for a 25-18 win in the third game. STM closed the match with a 25-20 victory in the fourth game.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for St. Thomas More with 14 kills and 11 digs, while Dani Godkin had 25 assists and two blocks. Sophie Janssen finished with six kills and three aces, while Reese Ross added four aces and two blocks. Jordan McArthur also added six digs for STM.
No results were made available for Belle Fourche.
STM, 5-2, hosts Custer next Tuesday, while Belle Fourche, 0-4, is at Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with the big win over the Patriots Tuesday night in Hill City.
Hill City, 8-0, rolled to the 25-16, 25-9 and 2-7 win.
No other results were made available.
The Rangers return to actin Thursday when they host Spearfish, while Douglas, 0-4, hosts Spearfish Sept. 17.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 2: The Scoopers and Cavaliers played to a draw Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Jason Albertson scored both of the Cavaliers’ goals — the first 21 minutes in, assisted by Ethan Billau, and the second 72 minutes in. STM’s goalie, Jacob Solano, had 15 saves.
No results were made available for Sturgis.
Sturgis, 2-3-1, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday, while STM, 3-4-1, is at Belle Fourche Saturday.
SPEARFISH 7, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Spartans stayed unbeaten with a big win over the Broncs Tuesday in Spearfish.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 9-0 and ranked second in the state, hosts Sturgis next Tuesday, while Belle Fourche, 5-4, hosts St. Thomas More Saturday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Scoopers came back from a one-goal halftime deficit for the win Tuesday night in Sturgis.
STM led the game at the break after a penalty kick goal by Erica Howard in the fifth minute of the game.
Sturgis, however, rallied back in the second half with goals by Sawyer Dennis in the 19th minute, Chaylen Murphey in the 20th minute and Jenna Burke in the 27th minute to win the game.
STM drops to 1-7 on the season and travels to Belle Fourche on Saturday, while Sturgis, 3-3, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian Thursday.
SPEARFISH 12, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Spartans rolled to the lop-sided win over the Broncs Tuesday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 6-3, is at Sturgis next Tuesday, with Belle Fourche, 0-9, hosting St. Thomas More Saturday.
