Stevens tennis blanks St. Thomas More

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team remained unbeaten with a 9-0 whitewashing of St. Thomas More Tuesday afternoon at the Sioux Park tennis courts.

With the win, the Raiders moved to 11-0 on the season in dual matches.

For the Raiders, Emma Thurness moved into the No. 1 flight and earned a 10-6 win over STM's Katie Denholm. Anna Mueller, at No. 3 and Julia Wiedmeier, at No. 5, both earned 10-0 wins, while Ali Scott, at No. 2 and Peyton Ogle, at No. 6, both won 10-2. Abby Sherrill won by a 10-2 score at No. 4 for Stevens.

Vanessa Wittenberg and Scott (No. 1), Sherrill and Ogle (No. 2) and Thurness and Kaiya Parkin (No. 3) all earned the doubles wins for the Raiders.

Rapid City Stevens is at the Brandon Valley Jamboree Friday and Saturday in Harrisburg and Sioux Falls, while St. Thomas More takes on Rapid City Christian Thursday.

Volleyball

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers overcame a third-game loss and toppled the Broncs in four Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.