Stevens tennis blanks STM

In the girls' 5K race, Donovan finished on top in 21:32.96, followed by Iris Zylstra of Sturgis in 21:52.80 and Paige Willnerd of Sturgis in 22:07.05. Josie Tobin of Spearfish was fourth in 22:47.93 and Madelaine Rogers of Lead-Deadwood in 22:54.89.

Up next for the area runners is the Rapid City Invitational Friday at 1 p.m. at Hart Ranch.

Volleyball

SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 2: The Spartans went the distance and came away with the win over the Scoopers Tuesday in Sturgis.

After losing the first two sets 26-24 and 25-22, the Spartans rallied for the win, 25-20, 25-16 and 15-9.

No other results were made available.

Spearfish, 3-5, hosts St. Thomas More next Tuesday, while Sturgis, 2-2, hosts Douglas Thursday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Cavaliers won their sixth-straight match with a three-set win over the Bison Tuesday night at the STM Gym.

The Cavaliers earned the win with a 25-15, 25-10 and 25-13 victory.

No other results were made available.