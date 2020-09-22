Stevens tennis blanks STM

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team dominated St. Thomas More with a 9-0 blanking Tuesday at Sioux Park.
The Raiders moved to 20-0 with the dual win, winning 90 of the 107 sets.
In singles play, Vanessa Wittenberg downed Katie Denholm in the first flight 10-3, followed by Emma Thurness over Sophie Meyer 10-2, Anna Mueller over Athena Franciliso 10-1 and Abby Sherrill over Kaitlyn Schmahl 10-3. Kaiya Parkin blanked Alyssa Denholm 10-0 and Peyton Ogle stopped Sarah Barton 10-1.
In doubles play, Wittenberg and Scott stopped Katie Denholm and Meyer 10-2, while Sherrill and Ogle beat Franciliso and Schmahl 10-4. Thurness and Julia Weidmeier then downed Alyssa Denholm and Barton 10-1.
Stevens returns to play Thursday when it hosts Rapid City Christian at Sioux Park while STM will be at the Pierre Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Cross Country
Spearfish runners win Dave Scott Invitational
Kennan Urdiales and Madie Donovan of Spearfish both came away with individual titles Tuesday at the Dave Scott Southern Hills Cross Country Meet at the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot springs.
Urdiales won the boys' 5K race in 18 minutes, 4.47 seconds, a minute ahead of Traeton Monahan of Sturgis in 19:05.78. Ray Henderson of Sturgis placed third in 19:07.37, followed by Beck Bruch of Sturgis in 19:07.55 and Morgan Papenfuss of Sturgis in 19:09.20.
In the girls' 5K race, Donovan finished on top in 21:32.96, followed by Iris Zylstra of Sturgis in 21:52.80 and Paige Willnerd of Sturgis in 22:07.05. Josie Tobin of Spearfish was fourth in 22:47.93 and Madelaine Rogers of Lead-Deadwood in 22:54.89.
Up next for the area runners is the Rapid City Invitational Friday at 1 p.m. at Hart Ranch.
Volleyball
SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 2: The Spartans went the distance and came away with the win over the Scoopers Tuesday in Sturgis.
After losing the first two sets 26-24 and 25-22, the Spartans rallied for the win, 25-20, 25-16 and 15-9.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 3-5, hosts St. Thomas More next Tuesday, while Sturgis, 2-2, hosts Douglas Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Cavaliers won their sixth-straight match with a three-set win over the Bison Tuesday night at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers earned the win with a 25-15, 25-10 and 25-13 victory.
No other results were made available.
STM, 8-3, is at Rapid City Christian Thursday night and Hot Springs, 3-6, hosts Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
Girls Soccer
STM 3, STURGIS 0: The Cavaliers earned the shutout of the Scoopers Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
STM senior Vivian Hurd scored two goals off direct kicks. The first came 19 minutes into the game from just outside the penalty area. The second goal came 12 minutes into the second half from a long shot taken close to the sideline.
The third goal in the contest was an own-goal caused by pressure from the outside from STM senior Jenna Jacobson.
STM, 3-9, closes the regular season Saturday at Douglas/Rapid City Christian, while Sturgis, 4-5, hosts Belle Fourche Thursday.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 4, ST. THOMAS MORE 3: The Scoopers held on to edge the Cavaliers Tuesday night at Dakota Fields.
The Cavaliers scored early on a goal by Tom Solano just a minute in, assisted by Jason Albertson. Aaron Nelson added goals at 40 and 66 minutes in, the latter assisted by Henry Snyder.
No results were made available for Sturgis.
Sturgis, 5-4-1, hosts Hot Springs Thursday, while STM, 4-7-1, closes he regular season Saturday at Douglas/Rapid City Christian.
