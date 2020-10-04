Stevens tennis closes with split in Sioux Falls

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team dropped its first dual of the season Saturday against No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln, but came back to shut out Sioux Falls Washington.
The top-ranked Patriots gained an 8-1 win, but Stevens bounced back with a 9-0 victory over Washington.
Lincoln won all six singles matches, with the Raiders lone win coming in doubles play. At No. 6 singles, Peyton Ogle took Charlotte Crawford to three sets but came up short 2-6, 6-3, 3-10.
In doubles play, the No. 3 team of Emma Thurness and Julia Wiedmeier defeated Bergen Quello and Crawford 6-2, 6-2.
Against Washington, Thurness gained a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and Anna Mueller won her bout at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1.
Vanessa Wittenberg and Wiedmeier won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Abby Sherrill and Ogle won their No. 2 match 6-1, 6-3 and Thurness and Kaiya Parkin won their No. 3 match 6-1, 6-0.
The Raiders finished their dual season at 25-1 and will now prepare for the Class AA State Tournament Thursday and Friday at Sioux Park and Parkview tennis courts.
High School Volleyball
Lady Comets win Lead-Deadwood Tournament
The Rapid City Christian volleyball team, ranked No. 3 in Class A, remained unbeaten on the season by winning the Mile High Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Lead-Deadwood Saturday.
The Lady Comets, 18-0, won the Terry Peak title match with a 25-13 and 25-20 win over Gordon-Rushville. In the semifinals, Rapid City Christian beat Kadoka-Area 25-20 and 25-9. In round-robin play, the Lady Comets toppled Bison 25-9 and 25-8 and Edgemont 25-14 and 25-10.
Rapid City Christian returns to action Tuesday at Chadron.
In the Deer Mountain bracket, Mobridge-Pollock beat Newell 25-20, 25-15 15 in the title match and Lead-Deadwood in the semifinals 25-16-25-15.
