Stevens tennis closes with split in Sioux Falls

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team dropped its first dual of the season Saturday against No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln, but came back to shut out Sioux Falls Washington.

The top-ranked Patriots gained an 8-1 win, but Stevens bounced back with a 9-0 victory over Washington.

Lincoln won all six singles matches, with the Raiders lone win coming in doubles play. At No. 6 singles, Peyton Ogle took Charlotte Crawford to three sets but came up short 2-6, 6-3, 3-10.

In doubles play, the No. 3 team of Emma Thurness and Julia Wiedmeier defeated Bergen Quello and Crawford 6-2, 6-2.

Against Washington, Thurness gained a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and Anna Mueller won her bout at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1.

Vanessa Wittenberg and Wiedmeier won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Abby Sherrill and Ogle won their No. 2 match 6-1, 6-3 and Thurness and Kaiya Parkin won their No. 3 match 6-1, 6-0.

The Raiders finished their dual season at 25-1 and will now prepare for the Class AA State Tournament Thursday and Friday at Sioux Park and Parkview tennis courts.

High School Volleyball

