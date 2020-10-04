 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stevens tennis closes with split in Sioux Falls
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Stevens tennis closes with split in Sioux Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team dropped its first dual of the season Saturday against No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln, but came back to shut out Sioux Falls Washington.

The top-ranked Patriots gained an 8-1 win, but Stevens bounced back with a 9-0 victory over Washington.

Lincoln won all six singles matches, with the Raiders lone win coming in doubles play. At No. 6 singles, Peyton Ogle took Charlotte Crawford to three sets but came up short 2-6, 6-3, 3-10.

In doubles play, the No. 3 team of Emma Thurness and Julia Wiedmeier defeated Bergen Quello and Crawford 6-2, 6-2.

Against Washington, Thurness gained a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles and Anna Mueller won her bout at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1.

Vanessa Wittenberg and Wiedmeier won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0, while Abby Sherrill and Ogle won their No. 2 match 6-1, 6-3 and Thurness and Kaiya Parkin won their No. 3 match 6-1, 6-0.

The Raiders finished their dual season at 25-1 and will now prepare for the Class AA State Tournament Thursday and Friday at Sioux Park and Parkview tennis courts.

High School Volleyball

Lady Comets win Lead-Deadwood Tournament

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team, ranked No. 3 in Class A, remained unbeaten on the season by winning the Mile High Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Lead-Deadwood Saturday.

The Lady Comets, 18-0, won the Terry Peak title match with a 25-13 and 25-20 win over Gordon-Rushville. In the semifinals, Rapid City Christian beat Kadoka-Area 25-20 and 25-9. In round-robin play, the Lady Comets toppled Bison 25-9 and 25-8 and Edgemont 25-14 and 25-10.

Rapid City Christian returns to action Tuesday at Chadron.

In the Deer Mountain bracket, Mobridge-Pollock beat Newell 25-20, 25-15 15 in the title match and Lead-Deadwood in the semifinals 25-16-25-15.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Oct. 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News