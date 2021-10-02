Stevens tennis cruises past Central

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team cruised to a 9-0 victory over crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens Saturday in Rapid City.
Ali Scott continued to add to her win total with a 10-2 victory over Harper Keim in Flight 1, while Emma Thurness defeated Tyra Saterfield 10-0 in Flight 5.
In doubles action, Thurness and Abby Sherill scored a 10-1 victory over the Central duo of Adrianna Doty and Abby McNaboe in Flight 2.
Rapid City Stevens closed out the regular season at 28-0, while Rapid City Central finished at 9-32.
The Class AA state tournament will kick off from Sioux Falls on Thursday.
Raiders earn Futures title in Mitchell
The Rapid City Stevens junior varsity squad took the top spot in eight of the nine flights on its way to earning the team title at the 2021 South Dakota Girls’ Futures Tournament in Mitchell on Saturday.
The Raiders topped the rest of the field with 480 points, while Mitchell was second with 307 and Aberdeen Central rounded out the top three with 259.
Individually, Evelyn Haar earned the top spot in Flight 1 singles with an 8-5 victory over Nicole Lin of Harrisburg.
Bella Scott took the title in Flight 2 with an 8-1 win over Erika Starr of Harrisburg, Lindsey Pfingston defeated Bailey Jessen of Pierre (8-3) in Flight 3 and Sophie Schmid topped Flight 4 with an 8-1 win over Ireland Blindauer of Mitchell.
In Flight 5, Maddy Marsh defeated Izzy Barnes of Aberdeen Central 8-2, while Adelaide Morgan closed out the sweep in singles competition for Stevens with an 8-5 victory over Maddie Childs of Mitchell.
In doubles action, Haar and Schmid earned the title in Flight 2 with an 8-1 victory over Kourtney Walti and Sarah Mohr of Pierre and the duo of Marsh and Morgan defeated Autumn Lentz and Maddie Childs of Mitchell in Flight 3 by a score of 8-6.
Cross Country
Red Cloud girls dominate LNI
The Red Cloud girls’ cross country team finished the day with four runners in the top five as it took the top spot at the Lakota Nation Invitational on Saturday.
The Crusaders topped the team standing with 21, Rapid City Central was second with 47 and Wyoming Indian rounded out the top three with 56.
Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud led the individual standings in 19:24.50, her teammate Ashlan Blount was second in 19:58.66 and Larissa McElroy of Wyoming Indian was third in 20:45.60.
Rarity Cournoyer and Cheree Ferguson closed out the top five for the Crusaders with times of 21:01.09 and 21:16.85.
On the boys’ side, the Cobblers took first place in the team standings with 22, White River was second with 51 and St. Francis finished third with 95.
Individually, Jayden Taken Alive of McLaughlin finished in first place in 18 minutes and 07.88 seconds.
The next three spots were taken by Central runners, including Bailey Hayford in second (18:31.90), Tarin Hutchinson was third (18:32.19) and Thane Radke took fourth (19:03.3).
Thaddeus Allen of Todd County closed out the individual top five in 19:11.95.