Stevens tennis cruises past Central

In Flight 5, Maddy Marsh defeated Izzy Barnes of Aberdeen Central 8-2, while Adelaide Morgan closed out the sweep in singles competition for Stevens with an 8-5 victory over Maddie Childs of Mitchell.

In doubles action, Haar and Schmid earned the title in Flight 2 with an 8-1 victory over Kourtney Walti and Sarah Mohr of Pierre and the duo of Marsh and Morgan defeated Autumn Lentz and Maddie Childs of Mitchell in Flight 3 by a score of 8-6.

Cross Country

Red Cloud girls dominate LNI

The Red Cloud girls’ cross country team finished the day with four runners in the top five as it took the top spot at the Lakota Nation Invitational on Saturday.

The Crusaders topped the team standing with 21, Rapid City Central was second with 47 and Wyoming Indian rounded out the top three with 56.

Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud led the individual standings in 19:24.50, her teammate Ashlan Blount was second in 19:58.66 and Larissa McElroy of Wyoming Indian was third in 20:45.60.

Rarity Cournoyer and Cheree Ferguson closed out the top five for the Crusaders with times of 21:01.09 and 21:16.85.