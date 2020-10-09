Stevens tennis earns four titles at state tourney, finishes second

Wittenberg’s victory was the first of three clutch titles for the Raiders in the singles flights, putting them within 13.5 points of Lincoln for the lead. The Patriots were forceful in doubles, however, and grabbed two titles, along with three singles titles, to secure the team victory by 22.5 points.

“Lincoln beat us 8-1 just a week ago, and everybody pretty much thought there was no chance (for us). That Lincoln had it in the bag,” Olson said. “I didn’t feel like our girls played their best tennis last week, and Lincoln’s a great team, and we just knew that if we played our best we could give ourselves a chance. It came down to the last two matches of the state tournament. You can’t ask for more than that.”

After Wittenberg took the top flight, freshman Peyton Ogle came back from a 4-1 deficit in a tiebreaker to take the first set 7-6, then grinded out a 7-5 second for a straight sets win over Jaida Young of Watertown in the sixth flight title match.

“It was really nerve wracking,” Ogle said. “I just tried to keep every ball in and work harder than her. I just thought about each point, and gave all glory to God.”

Ogle, the No. 4 seed, also beat top-seeded Charlotte Crawford 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals earlier in the day.