Stevens tennis gets 9-0 win over Lady Comets

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team earned a 9-0 shutout of Rapid City Christian in a match that appeared much closer than the final score indicated.

The Raiders won all six singles matches, although two had to go three sets, and all three doubles matches with one going three sets.

At No. 1 singles, Vanessa Wittenberg gained a 6-0, 6-3 win over Ella Hancock and Ali Scott had to go three at No. 2 against Julia Anderson, winning 2-6, 7-6(7) and 10-8.

At three and four respectively, the Raiders' Anna Mueller downed Mia Shankle 6-1, 6-0 and Abby Sherrill stopped Hannah Berkloff 6-1, 6-0.

Julia Wiedmeier had to battle back from a 7-5 loss to Zeah Ryherd in the first set of the No. 5 flight, but handled Ryherd in the next two sets, 6-3 and 10-2.

At No. 6, Peyton Ogle had the easiest win of the night with 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ciera Crawford.

In doubles, Wittenberg and Scott just got past Hancock and Anderson, 6-1, 5-7 and 11-9 in the first flight, while Sherrill and Ogle defeated Shankle and Beckloff 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.

Emma Thurness and Kaiya Parkin came away with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ryherd and Crawford at No. 3.