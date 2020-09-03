Stevens tennis gets 9-0 win over Lady Comets

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team earned a 9-0 shutout of Rapid City Christian in a match that appeared much closer than the final score indicated.
The Raiders won all six singles matches, although two had to go three sets, and all three doubles matches with one going three sets.
At No. 1 singles, Vanessa Wittenberg gained a 6-0, 6-3 win over Ella Hancock and Ali Scott had to go three at No. 2 against Julia Anderson, winning 2-6, 7-6(7) and 10-8.
At three and four respectively, the Raiders' Anna Mueller downed Mia Shankle 6-1, 6-0 and Abby Sherrill stopped Hannah Berkloff 6-1, 6-0.
Julia Wiedmeier had to battle back from a 7-5 loss to Zeah Ryherd in the first set of the No. 5 flight, but handled Ryherd in the next two sets, 6-3 and 10-2.
At No. 6, Peyton Ogle had the easiest win of the night with 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ciera Crawford.
In doubles, Wittenberg and Scott just got past Hancock and Anderson, 6-1, 5-7 and 11-9 in the first flight, while Sherrill and Ogle defeated Shankle and Beckloff 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2.
Emma Thurness and Kaiya Parkin came away with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ryherd and Crawford at No. 3.
The Raiders hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Rapid City Christian faces STM Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cavaliers had little trouble in stopping the Cobblers Tuesday at the Parkview tennis courts.
Earning singles wins for the Cavs were Katie Denholm, 10-6 at No. 1, Sophie Meyer (10-2 at No. 2), Athena Franciliso (10-1 at No. 3), Sylvie Mortimer (10-8 at No. 4), Alysa Denholm (10-4 at No. 5) and Sarah Barton (10-1 at No. 6).
In doubles play, Katie Denholm and Meyer came away with a 10-4 win, Franciliso and Mortimer won 10-4 and Alysa Denholm and Barton prevailed 10-1.
STM faces Stevens next Tuesday, while Central is at Spearfish Friday.
Boys golf
Spearfish wins Rapid City Quint
The Spearfish Spartans captured the Rapid City Quint team title Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course, and Rapid City Central's Alex Duran came away with the individual honors.
The Spartans finished with a 160 for the nine-hole tournament, while Central was second with a 166, followed by Rapid City Stevens at 179, St. Thomas More at 208 and Sturgis with a 222.
Duran finished with a 36, two strokes ahead of Sam Grout of Spearfish. Dane Burghduff of Spearfish and Seth Stock of Central both shot a 39, with Jack Hight of Spearfish in fifth place with a 41.
Cheer and dance
Central wins cheer at Belle Fourche invitational
The Rapid City Central cheer and dance team came away with the cheer team title Thursday night at the Belle Fourche Cheer and Dance Invitational.
Central finished with 122.5 points, followed by Rapid City Stevens with 122 and Sturgis with 113.5 Custer finished with 99.5, followed by Belle Fourche at 90.5 and Douglas at 64.
Stevens scored 193 points in dance jazz, with Central scoring 227.5 points in dance pom. Stevens also scored 176 and Sturgis 150.
In hip hop, Central scored 220 to 145 for Sturgis.
Boys Soccer
SPEARFISH 5, STURGIS 0: The Spartans remained unbeaten with the blanking of their rivals Thursday night at Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 8-0, hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday and Sturgis, 2-4, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 2, STURGIS 1: The Spartans got past the Scoopers Thursday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 5-3, hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday and Sturgis, 2-3, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Volleyball
GREGORY 3, LYMAN 0: The Lady Gorillas earned a hard-fought three-set win over the Raiders Thursday night in Presho.
Gregory prevailed 25-19, 27-25 and 27-25.
Mya Determan finished with seven kills and eight digs for Gregory, while Gracie Kenzy had 11 assists. Jessy Jo Vanderwerff had nine digs and three aces.
For Lyman, Allison McManus had nine digs, with Drew Lulf had seven assists.
Gregory, 1-1, hosts Jones County and Colome Saturday, while Lyman, 0-2, is at Colome Tuesday.
