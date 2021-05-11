Stevens tennis gets 9-0 wins over Cobblers, Cavs

The Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team tuned up for the big East-West Invitational this weekend with a pair of 9-0 wins over Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More Tuesday at Sioux Park.

With the two wins, the Raiders move to 20-2 on the season. Michael Tang collected his 111th win to move into a tie with his brother Chuck Tang and Jack Hamburg for fourth place on the Raider all-time win list.

Stevens outscored Central and St. Thomas More 180-15 on the day.

The Raiders will open the East-West Invite Friday against Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 1 p.m. and No. 2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Sioux Park.

Central and St. Thomas More also compete in the tournament Friday and Saturday.

American Legion Baseball

Bullets fall twice in Gillette

The Rapid City Post 22 Bullets dropped a pair of games in Gillette Tuesday night, falling to Gillette Prep 8-7 and the Gillette Rustlers 11-5.

Against Prep, the Gillette team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.

Carter Johnson knocked in two runs to lead the Bullets, while Jadon Moreno and Aaron Roach both knocked in one run.