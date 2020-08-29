Stevens tennis rolls to Rapid City Invitational win

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team pulled away during singles play to win the Rapid City Invitational Saturday at Sioux Park.
The Raiders led by just six points after doubles play Friday, but won five of the six flights in singles action Saturday.
Stevens finished with 197 points to 125.5 points for second-place Mitchell. Brandon Valley placed third with 115, followed by Rapid City Christian with 104, Pierre with 75.5, St. Thomas More with 53.5, Spearfish with 20 and Rapid City Central with three.
In Flight 1, Ella Hancock of Rapid City Christian rallied for the win, defeating Vanessa Wittenberg of Stevens 3-6, 7-5 and 10-7.
The Raiders took the next five flights to run away with the title. Ali Scott defeated Michael Jerke of Brandon Valley 7-6 (6), 6-1 at No. 2, Anna Mueller won the No. 3 title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Addy Jackson of Brandon Valley, Abby Sherrill downed Marie Pelletier of Brandon Valley 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4, Julia Wiedmeier defeated Kiersten Bathke of Mitchell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 and Peyton Ogle won the No. 6 flight, 6-4, 6-3 over Megan Mastel of Mitchell.
Also for Stevens, Emma Thurness won the JV No. 7 flight and Lindsey Pfingston won the JV No. 8 flight.
Friday, Wittenberg and Scott won the No. 1 doubles flight, 6-1, 6-3 over Hancok and Julia Anderson of Rapid City Christian, Mitchell's Olivia Huber and Bathke won No. 2 doubles with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 win over Sherrill and Ogle and Julia Platt and Delaney Degen of Mitchell won the No. 3 title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Thurness and Kaiva Parkin.
Earlier, Stevens defeated Mitchell 6-3 and Pierre 8-1.
Volleyball
Rapid City Christian wins own invitational
Rapid City Christian went 4-0 to win the the first Comet Fall Opener Volleyball Tourney Saturday at Hart Ranch.
Also competing were St. Thomas More, New Underwood, Alliance Neb., and Scottsbluff Neb.
Scottsbluff finished 3-1, while Alliance was 2-2, St Thomas More 1-3 and New Underwood 0-4.
On the day, Olivia Kieffer finished with 30 kills and 25 digs, Tori Alstiel added 27 kills and 13 aces, Riley Freeland finished with 77 assists, Emma Schultz had nine aces and Abby Pierce finished with 23 digs.
Match Results
Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood 25-10 and 25-11
Alliance def. STM 25-19 and 25-19
STM def.New Underwood 25-21 and 25-19
Scottsbluff def. Alliance 13-25, 25-19, and 25-19
Scottsbluff def. New Underwood 25-18 and 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. STM 25-23 and 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. 25-19 and 25-19
Scottsbluff def. STM 25-18, 21-25, and 25-22
Alliance def. New Underwood 25-17 and 25-12
Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff 25-11 and 25-21.
PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Governors slipped past the Raiders in four close games Saturday at Caroled Heier Gymnasium.
Pierre won the first two sets 25-21 and 27-25, before the Raiders won the third set 25-22. The Governors closed things up with a 25-21 win in set four.
No other results were made available.
Pierre moved to 2-0 with the win and will host Mitchell Sept. 3. The Raiders fell to 0-2 and will be at Rapid City Central Sept. 10.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Golden Eagles had little trouble in earning the West River sweep with the three-set victory over the Cobblers Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium.
Aberdeen Central rolled to the 25-14, 25-13 and 25-12 win to move to 2-0 on the season.
No other results were made available.
The Cobblers, 0-2, return to action Sept. 10 when they host Rapid City Stevens.
BROOKINGS 3, SPEARFISH 1: The Bobcats battled back to beat the Spartans in four games Saturday in Brookings.
Spearfish won the first set 25-21, but Brookings won the next three, 25-17, 25-22 and 25-16.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 0-2, returns to action Friday at Aberdeen Central.
Boys Soccer
SPEARFISH 8, MITCHELL 0: The Spartans moved to 7-0 on the season with the dominating win over the Kernels Saturday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish hosts Sturgis on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
MITCHELL 2, SPEARFISH 0: The Kernels blanked the Spartans Saturday in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish hosts Sturgis on Thursday.
Football
HARRISBURG 63, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 7: The Tigers rolled to a big early lead and spoiled new Cobbler head coach Neal Cruce's debut Saturday in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg led 21-0 in the first quarter and 56-0 at halftime. Central scored its lone touchdown with about seven minutes to play.,
No other results were made available.
Central returns to the road next Friday at Watertown.
Softball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 4, MITCHELL 0: Sophie Dressler threw a one-hitter as the Raiders toppled the Kernels Saturday at the Parkview Softball Complex.
Dressler didn't walk any and struck out 11 to pick up the five-inning win.
The Raiders scored two runs in each of the second and third innings. Raleigh Lunderman, Kai-Lee Sesay, Reilly Tschetter and Jillian Delzer all had one RBI for Stevens.
The Raiders, 7-4, face cross-town rival Rapid City Central Monday at 7 p.m.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 7, MITCHELL 4: The Cobblers fell behind 4-0 and rallied for the win Saturday at the Parkview Softball Complex.
The Cobblers scored three runs in the second and two each in the third and fourth innings to take the lead.
Carlie Sauder hit two home runs and had three hits and three RBI to pace Central. Kaylee Boland also hit a home run, while Denna Smith added two hits.
Smith picked up the win, scattering six hits in five innings, walking two and striking out two.
The Cobblers, 3-7, face cross-town rival Rapid City Stevens Monday at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!