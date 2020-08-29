Stevens tennis rolls to Rapid City Invitational win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team pulled away during singles play to win the Rapid City Invitational Saturday at Sioux Park.

The Raiders led by just six points after doubles play Friday, but won five of the six flights in singles action Saturday.

Stevens finished with 197 points to 125.5 points for second-place Mitchell. Brandon Valley placed third with 115, followed by Rapid City Christian with 104, Pierre with 75.5, St. Thomas More with 53.5, Spearfish with 20 and Rapid City Central with three.

In Flight 1, Ella Hancock of Rapid City Christian rallied for the win, defeating Vanessa Wittenberg of Stevens 3-6, 7-5 and 10-7.

The Raiders took the next five flights to run away with the title. Ali Scott defeated Michael Jerke of Brandon Valley 7-6 (6), 6-1 at No. 2, Anna Mueller won the No. 3 title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Addy Jackson of Brandon Valley, Abby Sherrill downed Marie Pelletier of Brandon Valley 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4, Julia Wiedmeier defeated Kiersten Bathke of Mitchell 6-3, 6-1 at No. 5 and Peyton Ogle won the No. 6 flight, 6-4, 6-3 over Megan Mastel of Mitchell.

Also for Stevens, Emma Thurness won the JV No. 7 flight and Lindsey Pfingston won the JV No. 8 flight.