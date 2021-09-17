Stevens tennis wins two in Aberdeen

Rapid City Central (4-9) will play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Football

WALL 42, LYMAN 6: The Eagles handed Lyman its first loss of the season and remained unbeaten Friday night in Wall.

The Eagles opened the game with a 14-0 advantage and eventually carried a 21-6 lead into the half.

From there, Wall kept up the pressure and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to close out the contest.

Wall (4-0) will play at Jones County on Friday, while Lyman (3-1) hosts New Underwood.

HARDING COUNTY 57, DUPREE 0: The Ranchers ran past Dupree for an easy win.

Harding County opened the game with 26 points in the first quarter and added 21 more in the second to put the game out of reach early.

The Ranchers (3-1) will play Lemmon/McIntosh on Friday.

BELLE FOURCHE 40, CUSTER 12: Belle Fourche scored 40 first half points en route to winning its first game of the season on Friday.

The Broncs scored 21 of their first half points in the opening quarter to jump ahead early.