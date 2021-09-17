Stevens tennis wins two in Aberdeen

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team continued its dominance as it cruised to a pair of wins Friday in Aberdeen.
The Raiders kicked off the day with a 9-0 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli, before earning an 8-1 win over Aberdeen Central.
Anna Mueller won both of her matches in Flight 3 singles, including a 10-0 victory over River Haskell of Roncalli, and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Livia Douglas of Central.
Mueller and doubles partner Kaiya Parkin also went 2-0 on the day, defeating Laney Gonsor and Charle Galvin of Central (6-1, 6-2), and the duo of Katherine Kretchman and Keira Rivett of Roncalli (10-0).
Rapid City Stevens (18-0) will play Milbank and Huron today as a part of the Burt Elliot Extravaganza.
Volleyball
SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls Jefferson earned a straight set victory over the Cobblers on Friday.
The Cavaliers opened the match with a 25-20 win, took the second set 25-22 and finished it out with a 25-17 third.
Ella Kvernmo led Jefferson with 13 kills, Addi Sargent and Averi Scmitt had 11 assists apiece and Maddie Paulsen finished with five aces.
No statistics were made available for Rapid City Central.
Rapid City Central (4-9) will play at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Football
WALL 42, LYMAN 6: The Eagles handed Lyman its first loss of the season and remained unbeaten Friday night in Wall.
The Eagles opened the game with a 14-0 advantage and eventually carried a 21-6 lead into the half.
From there, Wall kept up the pressure and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to close out the contest.
Wall (4-0) will play at Jones County on Friday, while Lyman (3-1) hosts New Underwood.
HARDING COUNTY 57, DUPREE 0: The Ranchers ran past Dupree for an easy win.
Harding County opened the game with 26 points in the first quarter and added 21 more in the second to put the game out of reach early.
The Ranchers (3-1) will play Lemmon/McIntosh on Friday.
BELLE FOURCHE 40, CUSTER 12: Belle Fourche scored 40 first half points en route to winning its first game of the season on Friday.
The Broncs scored 21 of their first half points in the opening quarter to jump ahead early.
The Wildcats scored both of their touchdowns in the second half.
Belle Fourche (1-3) will play Chamberlain on Friday, while Custer (0-4) is at Spearfish.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 35, RAPID CITY STEVENS 14: The Patriots bounced back from an early 7-0 deficit and earned the 21-point win over the Raiders Friday in Sioux Falls.
After trailing by second, the Patriots led 14-7 at halftime and took advantage of a couple of Stevens mistakes to break the game open in the third period.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 1-3, returns home to face Sturgis Friday in the Rushmore Bowl, while Lincoln, 3-1, faces Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 45, HILL CITY 8: The Golddiggers moved to 3-2 on the season with the big win over the Rangers Friday night at Ferguson Field in Deadwood.
No other results were made available.
Lead-Deadwood will host Rapid City Christian Oct. 2 in the Prospector Bowl, while Hill City, 0-4, is at Beresford.