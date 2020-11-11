Stevens to forfeit SoDak 16 game at Harrisburg

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team's season came to an end off of the court, despite the Raiders qualifying for upcoming Class AA SoDak 16 tournament.

Because Rapid City Stevens High School is still in Level 3 (distance learning) from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders will not compete in the state tournament qualifier, which was scheduled Thursday afternoon in Harrisburg.

The Raiders were the number nine seed in the SoDak 16 and the Tigers were the number eight seed. Harrisburg, 13-11, moves on to the state tournament Nov. 19 in Brookings and opens with the winner of tonight's Sioux Falls O'Gorman (No. 1 seed) and Spearfish (16th seed) match in Sioux Falls.

The Rapid City Area Schools announced Wednesday that both Stevens and Rapid City Central would stay in Level 3 until after the Thanksgiving holidays, meaning no extra curricular activities will be allowed.

Rapid City Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez said it was certainly a disappointing end to their volleyball season.