Stevens to forfeit SoDak 16 game at Harrisburg

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team's season came to an end off of the court, despite the Raiders qualifying for upcoming Class AA SoDak 16 tournament.
Because Rapid City Stevens High School is still in Level 3 (distance learning) from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders will not compete in the state tournament qualifier, which was scheduled Thursday afternoon in Harrisburg.
The Raiders were the number nine seed in the SoDak 16 and the Tigers were the number eight seed. Harrisburg, 13-11, moves on to the state tournament Nov. 19 in Brookings and opens with the winner of tonight's Sioux Falls O'Gorman (No. 1 seed) and Spearfish (16th seed) match in Sioux Falls.
The Rapid City Area Schools announced Wednesday that both Stevens and Rapid City Central would stay in Level 3 until after the Thanksgiving holidays, meaning no extra curricular activities will be allowed.
Rapid City Stevens activities director Jared Vasquez said it was certainly a disappointing end to their volleyball season.
"Unfortunately when our district reevaluated Stevens High's status, RCAS administrators and local health officials have decided the safest option is to leave SHS at Level 3, which, unfortunately resulted in our school having to forfeit our SoDak 16 contest versus Harrisburg," Vasquez said in a statement Wednesday night.
With the forfeit, the Raiders finished the season at 11-12. Stevens last played Oct. 27, a 25-21, 25-12 and 25-14 win over Sturgis at Carrold Heier Gymnasium.
The previous weekend, the Raiders competed in the East-West Invitational in Sturgis, where they went 2-3 against East River teams. It was their first action then since Oct. 8 at Spearfish because the team's Oct. 13 match against Douglas was also canceled, as well as a road trip at Huron and Mitchell, because of COVID concerns.
