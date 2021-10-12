Stevens upsets No. 1 Aberdeen Central, will face Sioux Falls Roosevelt in state title game

“We started in the first Monday in August and they have been working their tails off ever since," Aske added. "We got all the way right where we wanted to be, and then things just don’t go your way sometimes in athletics. We had a couple of bad breaks and bad bounces."

Stevens suffered two losses during the season (9-2-1), one of which came in the regular season finale in Spearfish.

It was a loss Usera felt might have given his team a little motivation heading into the postseason.

“Losing to Spearfish probably woke us up,” he said. “We didn’t expect to lose to them, and we came in confident, but losing to them woke us up. Now the girls are firing together and no one here is playing for themselves. It is amazing to be around them right now. They are ready for this and they have been since January. I am really excited that they get this opportunity.”

The Raiders look to win their first state title in their first appearance since 2018.

They will also have an opportunity to knock off the defending champions in Sioux Falls Roosevelt after it defeated Sioux Falls Lincoln 1-0 in the other semifinal game on Tuesday.