Stevens wins sprint medley at Nike Outdoor Nationals

The Rapid City Stevens relay team of Tanner Lunders, Justin Juniel, Alex Otten and Simeon Birnbaum took home first place in the sprint medley at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

The foursome won the event with a time of 3:25.12, beating out competition from around the country and winning it by 1.78 seconds. Their time also set a new South Dakota state record.

After Lunders, Juniel and Otten ran their legs, keeping the Raiders in the top three, the baton was handed off to Birnbaum, who moved into second place on the first of two laps before pulling ahead in the first 200 meters of the last lap.

The victory marks the second national title won by Birnbaum, who claimed the 1-mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Wednesday.

