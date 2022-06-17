 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Stevens wins sprint medley at Nike Outdoor Nationals

Stevens sprint medley

Rapid City Stevens' Simeon Birnbaum (left), Tanner Lunders, Justin Juniel and Alex Otten pose for a picture after setting the school record in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay May 17 at O'Harra Stadium.

 Courtesy photo

The Rapid City Stevens relay team of Tanner Lunders, Justin Juniel, Alex Otten and Simeon Birnbaum took home first place in the sprint medley at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

The foursome won the event with a time of 3:25.12, beating out competition from around the country and winning it by 1.78 seconds. Their time also set a new South Dakota state record.

After Lunders, Juniel and Otten ran their legs, keeping the Raiders in the top three, the baton was handed off to Birnbaum, who moved into second place on the first of two laps before pulling ahead in the first 200 meters of the last lap.

The victory marks the second national title won by Birnbaum, who claimed the 1-mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle on Wednesday.

