Stevens wrestlers get big win over Douglas

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team picked up four pins and won all but one match en route to a 60-4 victory over Douglas Thursday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders, 9-0 in duals this season, also gained five forfeit wins for an extra 30 points.
Earning pins for the Raiders were Logan Graf at 120 pounds, Caleb Richter at 126, Jacob McCormick at 132 and Corter Doney at 138.
Evan Eckholm Stevens picked up a 7-4 win over Ian Fleming at 106 and Colton Lauen earned a 7-2 win over Malik Ahmed-Hosie at 285.
For Douglas, Payton DeWitt got a 10-1 major decision over Dylon Marsh for the Patriots lone points.
The Raiders will return to action Saturday at the Brandon Valley Invitati9onal, while Douglas, 2-6 in duals, will face Spearfish and Rapid City Central Wednesday at Central.
Belle Fourche wins Spearfish Quad
The Belle Fourche wrestling team went 3-0 Thursday at the Spearfish Quadrangular.
The Broncs downed Harding County 50-21, Hill City 69-12 and edged host Spearfish 39-37.
Spearfish, 2-1, beat Hill City 48-30 and Harding County 63-18. Hill City, 1-2, beat Harding County 33-24.
Boys Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 56, DOUGLAS 46: The Cavaliers hit eight 3-pointers and toppled the Patriots for the second time this season Thursday night at Box Elder.
The Cavaliers led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime, before outscoring the Patriots 17-11 in the third for a 14-point lead.
Cade Kandolin hit five 3-pointers and led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Ryan Wojcik finished with 15 points and Caleb Hollenbeck scored 12 points.
Kyle Shields led Douglas with 15 points, followed by Connor Sauvage with 12 points and David Severson with 10.
The win was the third straight for STM, which moved to 6-2 on the season. The Cavs return home Saturday to host Alliance, Neb.
Douglas, 1-4, hosts Spearfish Saturday.
EDGEMONT 57, CRAWFORD, NEB., 35: The Moguls picked up their first win of the season, stopping the Rams in Panhandle Conference play Thursday night in Edgemont.
Edgemont led for much of the way, 30-20 at halftime and 47-22 going into the fourth.
Caleb Simons led he way for the Moguls with 23 points and seven rebounds, with Braden Peterson adding 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Grant Darrow dished out eight assists.
Andrew Two Bulls led Crawford, 2-9, with 10 points.
Edgemont, 1-4, hosts Hill City Friday night.
CUSTER 66, HILL CITY 24: The Wildcats built a big early lead for the lop-sided win over the Rangers Tuesday night in Custer.
Custer led 26-6 at the end of the first quarter and 44-15 at halftime.
Gage Tennyson led Custer with 18 points and Gunner Prior added 12 points.
Hill City was led by Kobe Main with 11 points.
Custer, 5-3, is at Chamberlain Saturday, while Hill City, 1-4, is at Edgemont Friday night.
WINNER 63, COLOME 37: The Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter to stop the Cowboys Thursday night in Winner.
Winner led 38-27 after three quarters before outscoring Colome 25-10 in the fourth.
Brady Fritz led Winner with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Blake Volmer added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Rhet Bertram led Colome with 11 points.
Winner, 7-1, hosts Gregory Saturday, while Colome, 2-4, is at Jones County Jan. 19.
FAITH 56, TIMBER LAKE 47: The Longhorns remained unbeaten with the win over the Panthers Thursday night in Timber Lake.
No other results were made available.
Timber Lake, 2-5, faces Langford Area Jan. 16 in the Redfield Classic, while Faith, 4-0, is at Harding County Saturday.
Girls Basketball
HILL CITY 68, CUSTER 35: The Rangers led for much of the game in the big win over the Wildcats Thursday night in Custer.
Hill City led 40-22 at halftime and 54-33 going into the fourth.
Hailey Wathen led Hill City with 14 points and Whitney Edwards added 13 points.
Allyson Cass led Custer with 11 points.
Hill City, 6-2, hosts Red Cloud Saturday and Custer, 2-6, is at Newell Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 60, WALL 53: The Lady Comets got past the Eagles Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Olivia Kieffer led the Lady Comets with 25 points, while Alexa Ham scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Abby Pierce also scored 10 points.
No results were available for Wall.
Rapid City Christian, 3-3, hosts Jones County Saturday, while Wall, 3-3, is at Bennett County Saturday.
KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 52, COLOME 34: The WiLdKats toppled the Cowgirls Thursday night in White Lake.
Kennedy Leiferman led Kimball/White Lake with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Hannah Havlik added 15 points 10 rebounds and Kate Havlik dished out assists.
Liz Yeaman led Colome with 10 points.
Kimball/White Lake, 5-2, hosts Tripp-Delmont/Armour Saturday. Colome, 1-4, is at Estelline/Hendricks Saturday.
WINNER 67, FLANDREAU 37: The Warriors ran past the Flyers Thursday night in Flandreau.
Kalla Bertram led Winner with 25 points, followed by Bella Swedlund with 16 points and Maggie LaCompte with 14 points.
Claire Sheppard had 12 points for Flandreau and Maria Parsely added 11 rebounds.
Winner, 7-1, hosts Gregory Saturday, while Flandreau, 3-3, hosts Garretson Tuesday.
GREGORY 71, LYMAN 32: The Lady Gorillas earned their first win of the season by running past the Raiders Thursday night in Presho.
No other results were made available.
Gregory, 1-5, is at Winner Saturday, while Lyman, 1-7, hosts Burke Tuesday.