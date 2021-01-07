Stevens wrestlers get big win over Douglas

ST. THOMAS MORE 56, DOUGLAS 46: The Cavaliers hit eight 3-pointers and toppled the Patriots for the second time this season Thursday night at Box Elder.

The Cavaliers led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime, before outscoring the Patriots 17-11 in the third for a 14-point lead.

Cade Kandolin hit five 3-pointers and led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Ryan Wojcik finished with 15 points and Caleb Hollenbeck scored 12 points.

Kyle Shields led Douglas with 15 points, followed by Connor Sauvage with 12 points and David Severson with 10.

The win was the third straight for STM, which moved to 6-2 on the season. The Cavs return home Saturday to host Alliance, Neb.

Douglas, 1-4, hosts Spearfish Saturday.

EDGEMONT 57, CRAWFORD, NEB., 35: The Moguls picked up their first win of the season, stopping the Rams in Panhandle Conference play Thursday night in Edgemont.

Edgemont led for much of the way, 30-20 at halftime and 47-22 going into the fourth.