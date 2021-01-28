Stevens wrestlers prep for state with big win over Spearfish

The team score was irrelevant with eight forfeits, yet Rapid City Stevens wrestling coach Travis King was pleased with his team in the matches wrestled Thursday night against Spearfish in a dual at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders officially won the match 79-0 with those extra 48 points, and they tacked on another 31 by winning all six matches wrestled.
"Even though Spearfish was down tonight, the matches that were wrestled, I was real proud of the kids," King said. "We had a good last couple of weeks of work. We're trying to get ready for this last month, the final drive to see if we can't put something together for the state tournament. Every one of these days is important, regardless of who we go against. We try to bring our game to the arena."
Of the six matches wrestled, the Raiders finished with three pins, one technical fall, one major decision and one decision.
The highlight of the match came at 152 pounds when Riley Benson, ranked fourth in the state, beat No. 5 Bailey Badwound of Spearfish, 12-4.
"Bailey is a great kid and we're trying to get our kid to be a great kid too," King said. "That was a big win for our kid. He hadn't faced him yet, so that was a nice win for Riley."
Leading 3-2 at the end of the first period, Benson took a 7-4 lead in the second and closed with a takedown and a pair of two-point near falls for the major decision.
"I started out strong and wrestled like I knew how to wrestle, like we have been training all year," Benson said. "I want to start out strong and keep the lead throughout the match."
Benson said he felt like he had good shots the entire match.
"I took him down every time," he said.
Other big wins for the Raiders came from Mason Zent at 126 pounds and Jack Schoenhard at 113.
Zent filled in at 126 and came away with a pin in two minutes over Mason Schmitz.
"I told him before he went out to just wrestle hard and he would win it in the second or third period. That guy was wrestling up a weight class, and that is a big win for him," King said. "It's his first varsity pin. That really helped out keeps get the momentum."
Schoenhard, ranked No. 2, downed No. 4 Josh Hoffman 7-0. He led 2-0 at the end of the first and 5-0 going into the third.
"I thought Jack Schoenhard really wrestled well," King said.
Other winners for the Raiders saw Corter Doney get an 18-second pin over Quinten Carlson at 138, Dylon Marsh earned a 19-3 technical fall over Dawson Craig at 160 and Ryan Brink pinned Mason Schlup in 1:21 at 195.
The Raiders moved to 11-3 in duals this season as they are currently ranked fifth in the state, dropping down a bit after losing three of four matches over the weekend at the East-West Duals in Pierre.
King said they had a couple of guys out last weekend, but he is not making excuses as they were out-wrestled against some good teams. Brandon Valley is No. 1 in the state, Pierre is second and Harrisburg sixth.
"We beat Harrisburg earlier this season in a dual and every once in a while in wrestling you fall on the wrong side of momentum. This sport does have momentum and people don't always see that because it is wrestling," he said.
Stevens and Spearfish both participate Friday at the Belle Fourche Invitational, with the Raiders competing at the Yankton Invitational Feb. 6 before closing the regular season Feb. 11 against city rival Rapid City Central.
King said that there are not a lot of conditioning to get in at this point of the season and they won't be learning five more moves. He said what they have to do is find out where each individual is and try to capitalize on their strengths and make them aware of their weaknesses.
"I do believe we have a team that has an outside shot to compete for that title," he said. "We keep pushing it every day to make sure they understand that. We're not going to let a day miss that we're not treating it to not win a state title."