Stevens wrestlers prep for state with big win over Spearfish

The team score was irrelevant with eight forfeits, yet Rapid City Stevens wrestling coach Travis King was pleased with his team in the matches wrestled Thursday night against Spearfish in a dual at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The Raiders officially won the match 79-0 with those extra 48 points, and they tacked on another 31 by winning all six matches wrestled.

"Even though Spearfish was down tonight, the matches that were wrestled, I was real proud of the kids," King said. "We had a good last couple of weeks of work. We're trying to get ready for this last month, the final drive to see if we can't put something together for the state tournament. Every one of these days is important, regardless of who we go against. We try to bring our game to the arena."

Of the six matches wrestled, the Raiders finished with three pins, one technical fall, one major decision and one decision.

The highlight of the match came at 152 pounds when Riley Benson, ranked fourth in the state, beat No. 5 Bailey Badwound of Spearfish, 12-4.

"Bailey is a great kid and we're trying to get our kid to be a great kid too," King said. "That was a big win for our kid. He hadn't faced him yet, so that was a nice win for Riley."