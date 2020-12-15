Stevens wrestlers third in Dakota Grappler rankings

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team, fresh off of a successful Rapid City Invitational, is ranked third in Class a in the recent Dakota Grappler rankings.

The Raiders received 144 points, to 163 for Pierre and 153 for Brandon Valley. Sturgis is fourth in the 12-team field with 116 points and Rapid City Central is eighth with 75 points.

In Class B, Canton is first in the team rankings with 238 points, to 198 for Winner Area and 153 for Philip.

Individually, five area wrestlers are ranked first in Class A, led by Logan Graf of Stevens at 126 pound, Cael Larson of Central at 138, Max Sailor of Spearfish at 152, T.J. Morrison of Central at 160 and Reese Jacobs of Sturgis at 170.

Sailor is ranked first in the Dynamite Dozen, with Larson second Graf fifth, Ryan Brink of Stevens (220) in 10th and Morrison in 12th.

In Class B, Phillip has three grapplers ranked first — Kipp Codes at 106, Jadyn Coller at 126 and Cody Donnelly at 195.

Winner Area also has three wrestlers ranked first — Kaden Keiser at 145, Sam Kruger at 170 and Achilles Willuwelt at 285.

Kruger leads the way in the Dynamite Dozen, with Keiser third and Riley Orel ((152) 12th. Coller is eighth and Donnelly ninth.

Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood was named the Wrestler of the Week in Class B, while Owen Warren of Brandon Valley named the Wrestler of the Week in Class A.

