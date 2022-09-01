Stevens wrestling coach Travis King to be inducted into SDSU Hall of Fame

Rapid City Stevens wrestling head coach Travis King is one of five former South Dakota State University student-athletes who will be inducted into this year's Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame, the school announced Wednesday.

King, a 1998 SDSU graduate, won three consecutive North Central Conference individual titles and capped his collegiate wrestling career as an NCAA Division II national champion.

A Rapid City native and Stevens High School alumnus, King ended his career fifth on the Jackrabbits' career victories chart after compiling a 106-26-4 record from 1995-98. His first two NCC titles came in the 142-pound division in 1996 and 1997 before moving up to 150 pounds as a senior. King also earned the first of his two All-America awards in 1996 with fourth-place finish at 142 pounds.

During his senior season, King posted a 34-1 overall record, including a 15-0 mark in duals. After winning his third NCC title, King swept the 150-pound division at the national meet and was honored as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the 1998 NCAA Division II Championships.

King and fellow inductees Jennifer (Briggs) Kessler - soccer, Donna (Hansen) Mertz - softball, Ryan Krogman - baseball and Angie (Rime) Wilson - volleyball will be honored during a ceremony Oct. 1 at South Dakota State.