Stevens’ Zack Williams selected to play for MLS academy team

The academy is year-round, so on April 23 Williams will pack up his belongings and make the trip into the desert to set up camp with a host family in Scottsdale. While he’s moving 1,200 miles away from home, he said he’s just looking forward to getting there and getting into soccer.

“I’m just telling my friends and family that I’m going to be moving to Arizona and that I’ll see them again eventually, but it hasn’t been too hard,” he said. “I’m just really excited to be going down there.”

That mindset will serve him well, he added, as he looks to continue his work ethic and keeps putting in the hours.

“I’ve just got to keep reminding myself why I’m there,” he said. “When I’m in Arizona I’ve got to keep reminding myself; I’m here for a reason, for my talent, I have the skills and I just need the mindset to take me to those next levels.”

Sharp said the change will be massive for Williams, but the opportunity to be fully immersed in the sport with elite teammates will help further his abilities as a soccer player.

“We have a fairly competitive club with pretty competitive teams he’s played on, but it’s nothing like the level he’s going to be playing with over there,” he said. “But when he’s in that environment over there every single day, I think he has a massive amount of room for more growth.”

"I’ve been trying to work for this the last three to four years, and knowing that I achieved this goal and can take my talents to a new level, and maybe sign something better like my first professional contract, it would be awesome."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.