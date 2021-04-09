Stevens’ Zack Williams selected to play for MLS academy team

In just two weeks, Zack Williams will be leaving the Black Hills and heading west.
Arriving home from the gym Friday, the Rapid City Stevens soccer standout had a normal, unsuspecting chat with his parents before his dad revealed the news.
“At the end of our conversation he goes, ‘You made the team, Zack,’ and I was like holy crap, this is crazy, and I got a little bit emotional,” Williams said. “But I was just really excited.”
The team he’ll soon move to to become a member of is a Major League Soccer academy squad affiliated with the Phoenix Rising. Academy teams are programs run by MLS organizations designated for the most elite junior players in the United States and Canada. Following time spent on the Colorado Rapids’ academy team and a tryout for Phoenix in February, the Rising selected him to join.
The sophomore striker, who set a Stevens school record for goals in a season last fall and was the leading force in the Raiders’ undefeated regular season and run to the Class AA state title game, will be competing among the best young footballers around his age. For him, the summers and offseasons working to reach this mark has finally paid off.
“This means a lot. I’ve been trying to work for this the last three to four years, and knowing that I achieved this goal and can take my talents to a new level, and maybe sign something better like my first professional contract, it would be awesome,” he said. “If I can do that, my dreams will become reality.”
The accomplishment is a reflection of the places local youth players can reach, said Dave Sharp, coach of the Black Hills Rapids club soccer team. While the road is long and takes multiple years, as it did with Williams, making MLS club teams is attainable, and Williams proves it.
“It’s fantastic. I’m super excited, and it’s something I’ve been pushing for a long time with our elite players,” Sharp said. “It’s a process I’ve been involved in for a long time, especially with Zack, and to get one of our players to actually make the team over there just shows what the Black Hills Rapids has been doing with our players.”
It also takes sacrifice, Sharp added, which is something he’s seen Williams make in addition to the development he’s built since Sharp first coached him when he was 8 years old.
“I’ve seen him grow since he was a little tiny kid, and he’s just always been really passionate about the game. We’ve done a ton of personal training with him, he spends a lot of time working on his own,” he said. “We always knew he was a talented player, but it really takes a lot of extra time and effort to get to the level he’s gotten to, and he’s been a kid who has put in that work.”
The academy is year-round, so on April 23 Williams will pack up his belongings and make the trip into the desert to set up camp with a host family in Scottsdale. While he’s moving 1,200 miles away from home, he said he’s just looking forward to getting there and getting into soccer.
“I’m just telling my friends and family that I’m going to be moving to Arizona and that I’ll see them again eventually, but it hasn’t been too hard,” he said. “I’m just really excited to be going down there.”
That mindset will serve him well, he added, as he looks to continue his work ethic and keeps putting in the hours.
“I’ve just got to keep reminding myself why I’m there,” he said. “When I’m in Arizona I’ve got to keep reminding myself; I’m here for a reason, for my talent, I have the skills and I just need the mindset to take me to those next levels.”
Sharp said the change will be massive for Williams, but the opportunity to be fully immersed in the sport with elite teammates will help further his abilities as a soccer player.
“We have a fairly competitive club with pretty competitive teams he’s played on, but it’s nothing like the level he’s going to be playing with over there,” he said. “But when he’s in that environment over there every single day, I think he has a massive amount of room for more growth.”
