STM-Aberdeen Roncalli football game canceled

The St. Thomas More football team could have its second open week in three weeks Friday as its game against Aberdeen Roncalli has been canceled because of a possible COVID-19 situation.

In a battle of Cavaliers, the two teams were to meet Friday in Ft. Pierre as part of a doubleheader that also was going to see Wagner take on Stanley County. That game has been at least postponed as well.

Aberdeen Roncalli activities director Terry Dosch said they will not be able to play its scheduled game with St. Thomas More Friday as they currently have a large number of athletes (six) who are in quarantine for being in close contact to COVID positive persons who are not members of the football team.

Dosch said that none of their players have tested positive, although there are several who are asymptomatic and have chosen to be tested and are awaiting those results.

"This takes away enough athletes that it does not make playing at this time a prudent decision," Dosch said. "It is an unfortunate circumstance for both our kids and coaches and those on the St Thomas More team, as opportunities are short and everyone involved wishes they could play."