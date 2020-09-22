STM-Aberdeen Roncalli football game canceled

The St. Thomas More football team could have its second open week in three weeks Friday as its game against Aberdeen Roncalli has been canceled because of a possible COVID-19 situation.
In a battle of Cavaliers, the two teams were to meet Friday in Ft. Pierre as part of a doubleheader that also was going to see Wagner take on Stanley County. That game has been at least postponed as well.
Aberdeen Roncalli activities director Terry Dosch said they will not be able to play its scheduled game with St. Thomas More Friday as they currently have a large number of athletes (six) who are in quarantine for being in close contact to COVID positive persons who are not members of the football team.
Dosch said that none of their players have tested positive, although there are several who are asymptomatic and have chosen to be tested and are awaiting those results.
"This takes away enough athletes that it does not make playing at this time a prudent decision," Dosch said. "It is an unfortunate circumstance for both our kids and coaches and those on the St Thomas More team, as opportunities are short and everyone involved wishes they could play."
Dosch said that Aberdeen Roncalli, like everyone else that has had to make adjustments, hopes that their student-athletes receive good news and the green light is turned on to compete again.
"Our goal all along has been to keep kids healthy, in school and in their chosen activities," he said. "Hopefully things settle down a bit and that happens for everyone trying to make the best of difficult circumstances."
Roncalli, 2-2 on the season, has lost its last two games, 48-14 last week to Mobridge-Pollock and 40-26 against Redfield. The Cavaliers are not scheduled to play again until Oct. 2 when they host Groton Area.
St. Thomas More, meanwhile, is 3-1, coming off a 41-7 Friday over Spearfish in Spearfish. The STM Cavs have won two straight games after falling 36-7 to Class 11B No. 1 Winner Aug. 28.
STM had a bye week just a week prior to the Spearfish game Sept. 11, but will have three games to close the season, hosting Belle Fourche Oct. 2, at Douglas Oct. 9 and hosting Lead-Deadwood Oct. 16.
St. Thomas More is currently holding down the No. 8 spot in the power rankings with 42.00 points. Although 16 teams qualify for the playoffs in 11B, the top eight host first-round games.
Check back later for updates on this story.
