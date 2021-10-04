STM alumna Haleigh Timmer signs NIL deal with Benson Sports Training

Despite moving to Brookings to join the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team, Haleigh Timmer has formed a partnership to maintain ties with youth athletes in her hometown community.

The 2021 St. Thomas More graduate announced last month she has signed an NIL deal with Benson Sports Training, a Rapid City fitness organization.

New NCAA laws went into effect in July that allow student-athletes to sign sponsorship deals and financially benefit from their name, image and likeness, hence NIL.

Timmer, a three-sport athlete at STM (basketball, volleyball and track) has been a part of Benson Sports Training and worked with owner Scott Benson since she was 10 years old.

“Training with him has given me a lot of success and opportunity in the sports I’ve played. I’ve been really loyal to his business and consistently lifting (weights) at Benson,” she said. “I think there are positive things both ways, so it was a really good opportunity for me and I think it’ll be a good partnership.”