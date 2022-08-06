STM armed with returners, transfers to face stiff competition this season

The group of players the St. Thomas More football team will bring onto the field this season will look much like last year’s, with some exceptions.

A youthful roster in 2021, many underclassmen were thrown into big games and even bigger situations, including under center where Lee Neugebauer, a sophomore at the time, started every game at quarterback after an injury to the now-graduated Jed Sullivan.

Now Neugebauer is back, along with at least eight returners on offense and seven on defense who have now experienced high-pressure football.

“We’ve got a lot of returners this year, a lot of experience,” head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “We’re pretty lucky with that aspect. The four (who graduated) are going to be tough to fill, but so many kids who played both ways last year and in a lot of positions are returning.”

As Neugebauer steps into his second full year as the signal-caller, he has alongside him the workhorse Matthew Larson, a Rapid City Journal Best of the West selection who is entering his senior season after rushing for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, and catching 17 passes for 279 yards.

“Last year we were really young, and this year it’s pretty much the same team, so we’re looking to grow on both sides of the ball,” Neugebauer said. “Last year, defense was outstanding, but this year our line’s looking pretty good both ways. and I’m excited to see that.”

The Cavaliers also have a pair of transfers who bring with them experience of playing in the Class 11AAA ranks: receiver/defensive back Easton Ogle from Rapid City Stevens and running back/defensive back Aiden Mason from Rapid City Central.

Ogle, a Best of the West selection, earned 798 yards on just 37 receptions and tallied seven touchdowns for the Raiders last season, catching passes from Jed Jenson. He was originally a member of the STM program through eighth grade, and now returns for his senior season.

“I’m just excited to roll with the guys, try to make a deep run and just start from scratch. My role is just to help us win in any way, whatever that is. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll be ready for it,” Ogle said. “Hopefully I can bring the speed of the game, toughness hopefully and just leadership. I’ll try my best.”

Sullivan, entering his 32nd year as head coach, said that with the experience of his returning players, he can open up his playbook again. He’ll be looking to operate out of the spread, having Neugebauer run more, while utilizing tight ends Layton Spratte and possibly Max Speed, and be able to run a four-minute offense with an I-formation.

“We don’t have to tone it down, just because of how young we were last year,” Sullivan said. “With Lee now with a full year starting under his belt, he’s much more confident. We want (opponents) to defend all 11, and last year I didn’t run him a lot, so it was a little bit easier to hone in on Matt. They’re going to have to defend the whole field this year.”

STM is bringing back four lineman as well, anchored by senior center Ayden Harris, who said he expects his teammates to be much-improved in the trenches.

“We just plan on giving Lee the best pass-block that we can, giving him time,” Harris said. “With Matt Larson or Aiden Mason, any of those running backs, we’re going to try and block as downfield as we can, give them a little extra running room.”

The Cavaliers will matchup with two new opponents this season, both of whom should make for entertaining football. Hart Ranch is the setting for a reignited rivalry with Rapid City Christian on Sept. 2. The two programs have not met since both were 9-man teams in the 1990s.

“Rapid City Christian will be a great rival, which we already have in other sports,” Sullivan said. “So it’ll be good to play them again in football.”

They’ll also face Dell Rapids in their regular season finale Oct. 14 on the road. The Quarriers went 8-4 overall last year and reached the Class 11A semifinals.

“Dell Rapids is tabbed to win the A,” Sullivan said. “So that’s going to be helpful for us because they’re going to be tough as hell. Last game of the year to get us ready for playoffs.”

St. Thomas More will have another go with Aberdeen Roncalli, which went 7-3 last year and reached the Class 11B quarterfinals, on the road as well Oct. 1, but the Black Hills Conference will prove to be a challenge too as it’s stocked with much-improved teams like Spearfish and Sturgis.

In 2021, the Cavs edged out the Spartans 22-21 in overtime and fell to the Scoopers 29-22.

“The Black Hills Conference is way better now. It’s a gauntlet, which is what we want,” Sullivan said. “Winning those close games, and losing the one to Sturgis, it only helps us. Now they know how to be in the situation, they know how to deal with that, but hopefully we don’t have to put ourselves in that if we have a little more depth and we take care of business.”

With facing Sturgis, Spearfish and Douglas, three teams situated two classes higher, STM knows it’ll have a significant size disadvantage, but that’s never stopped it before.

“We’ve always been smaller, but we’re always faster and always smarter in the game,” Harris said. “Don’t be scared of anybody, because we’ve always managed to move kids who are stronger and bigger than us.”

St. Thomas More 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Spearfish

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Rapid City Christian*

Sat, Sept. 10 - vs. Belle Fourche

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Hot Springs*

Fri, Sept. 23 - vs. Sturgis Brown

Sat, Oct. 1 - at Aberdeen Roncalli*

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Douglas

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Dell Rapids

*Class 11B game