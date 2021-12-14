STM, back in South Dakota, rolls to 64-31 win over Douglas

BOX ELDER — After a 3-0 start, including a win over the top-ranked team in Wyoming, St. Thomas More got off to a sluggish start against Douglas Tuesday night.

"It seemed like it took us a little bit of time to get things going tonight," STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "I don't know what the deal was. But we came out kind of flat, I thought, and picked things up as time went on."

Hollenbeck knew the Patriots had some good shooters, and two early 3-pointers kept the game close early as the teams were tied 8-8 late in the first quarter. But STM's defense put the clamps on Douglas and set up an offensive explosion, leading to a 64-31 win.

"We knew we had to get out and guard them at the 3-point line," Hollenbeck said. "They still got a couple 3 off on us. They do such a good job of working the basketball around and so if you if you're not paying attention, they'll break you down."

The Cavs' offense was led by Cade Kandolin, who relied on five 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 23 points. Ian Clewley scored all 11 of his points in the second and third quarters as St. Thomas More pulled away for an easy win.

After leading only 10-8 after the first quarter, STM rolled to a 31-13 lead at intermission. The lead grew to 49-19 after three.

Connor Sauvage, Jesse Hand and Dylan Schelske each scored six points to lead the Patriots (0-2).

After Kandolin and Clewley, Jordan Uhlin scored eight points and Caleb Hollenbeck added seven. Ethan Burnett scored six for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers (4-0) are back in action Saturday for their home-opener against Scottsbluff, Nebraska (5-1). Scottsbluff lost to Thunder Basin, Wyoming last weekend, but St. Thomas More beat Thunder Basin 66-56 the next day. Douglas hosts Rapid City Stevens (1-2) on Thursday.

