STM backups fend off Lead-Deadwood in 4 sets

With three of their starters out, the St. Thomas More volleyball team needed to adjust Thursday night against Region 8A foe Lead-Deadwood.

The Cavaliers put new players on the floor and moved others around, and while it was a shaky and often sloppy match, they managed to overcome a one-set deficit to knock off the Golddiggers in four, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15.

“We adjusted, I think, very well,” STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “We played what I hope to be the next team’s varsity, and I think it went well for us.”

With 6-footers Reese Ross and Megan Lee out sick, and middle hitter Anna Wehrle inactive due to an ankle injury, sophomore Riley Gylten provided the power with eight kills for St. Thomas More (10-6), while Makenna Jacobson added five. Ariana King tallied 10 assists, two aces and two blocks, Enna Henry collected eight assists, two aces and six digs and Gretchen Henry notched five digs.

“I think just being older and knowing that there is a lot of potential on this team, I think that’s the biggest that we have to look at,” said Jacobson, a senior defensive specialist in her first year of volleyball. “Riley Gylten is a huge asset, she’s only a sophomore, and even pulling up Madison (Boyum) from the JV team is a huge help because they’re tall and they have volleyball IQ, so utilizing that is definitely the best thing.”

Maeve Campbell and Allison Mollman earned six kills each for Lead-Deadwood (2-8), which snapped a 12-set losing streak but extended its match losing skid to five. Tilli Katon and Erica Hansen picked up five kills apiece, while Kennedy Grangaard chipped in four kills and three aces.

The two squads played back-and-forth in the opening set, aided by mini runs. A 4-0 stretch for the Golddiggers gave them a 19-15 lead before the Cavaliers answered with four straight of their own to level things at 19-19. Three straight STM errors and a Hansen kill helped Lead-Deadwood grab five set points, up 24-19, and after consecutive errors kept the set going, a Hansen spike that caught the back line gave her team the early advantage.

Back-and-forth play continued in the second set until Grangaard served in two straight aces on a 6-2 run for Lead-Deadwood, which looked to pull away for a stranglehold on the match. But St. Thomas More responded with an 8-0 run, the longest of the match, which included a kill from Gylten wrapped around the pole, to pull ahead 21-18.

The Cavaliers then picked up four set points, leading 24-20, before the Golddiggers staved off the first three with a kill from Hansen and an ace from Piper Rogers, but Gylten converted the fourth with a kill through blockers.

“They are very coachable, which makes it easy to regroup after something like that,” Loeffen said of losing the first set. “They knew coming into this that it’d be a whole new rotation, everything was new, but we had two of our seniors step up; Makenna (Jacobson) and Scarlet (Grimshaw). They mainly play defense, but they took them in and said hey, we’re going to do this, we’re going to accomplish this and we’re going to take it one point at a time.”

Lead-Deadwood raced out to a 7-2 lead in the third set, but STM chipped away at its deficit and tied it up 13-12. After losing the next point, the Cavaliers strung together five straight points and built a 21-17 lead, only to be answered by three straight from the Golddiggers to make it 21-20.

St. Thomas More fended off its Black Hills Conference opponent with three in row to take a two-sets-to-one advantage, the latter two points coming on an ace by Gretchen Henry and a kill from Jacobson, who spiked the ball off a Lead-Deadwood dig that came back over the net.

“I think it was just trusting our teammates,” Jacobson said. “Not one of us dominated tonight, and I think that’s the beauty of how we won; we made sure that everyone was in their strongest position that they play and we just went from there.”

The fourth set went a bit smoother for the Cavaliers, who used a 6-0 run to build an early 8-4 lead. Anna Henry tossed in both of her aces on consecutive points on a 6-1 stretch later in the set for a 17-9 advantage, then STM seized eight of the final 14 points to secure the victory, finishing it off with three straight and a short serve from Grimshaw that landed on the sideline for the match-sealing ace.

“I think they stayed steady,” Loeffen said of the fourth set. “They said, we’re doing this and we’re going to follow through, and they decided to not get down after one mistake and just kept moving forward.”

St. Thomas More returns to the court Tuesday to host Hot Springs (7-3) in a rematch of its five-set win over the Lady Bison on Sept. 1, while Lead-Deadwood hosts Hill City (6-5) on Tuesday.