STM boys drill Hot Springs, clinch conference title

HOT SPRINGS — The officials initiated a running clock at the start of the third quarter on Saturday night after St. Thomas More took a 32-point lead over Hot Springs at the end of the first half.

The Cavaliers corralled the Bison on their way to a 53-20 win and clinched another Black Hills Conference title on the road at Case Auditorium.

STM went on a 15-2 run to close the first quarter with an 18-4 advantage, and in the second period the Cavaliers scored the first 18 points of the period and held the Bison to one field goal to take a 38-6 lead into the halftime break.

“The first thing we wanted to do is win a conference title and we reached that goal,” STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “Now we have to get some things cleaned up offensively, get better defensively and (in) rebounding as we approach the playoffs.

"We know that is coming here soon, so we have a lot of work to do. Our ultimate goal is to be in the state tournament and ultimately compete in a state championship.”

Hot Springs finished the 29% from the field on 9 of 31 shooting and six of those baskets came after the running clock started.

On the other side, STM finished 45.9% from the field on 17 of 37 shooting with six 3s.

Hot Springs head coach Aaron Noteboom wants his team to defend better and contest more shots as the postseason draws near.

"I have to do a better job of getting them ready I think,” Noteboom said. "It’s one of those things where we have to go back to the drawing board, get back to practice and focus on doing the little things well."

Caleb Hollenbeck led the way for the Cavaliers with 14 points, all in the first half.

"He had a solid night offensively but I think he could play better defensively," coach Hollenbeck said about the junior. "But he played O.K. offensively and took care of the ball fairly well."

The junior connected on three 3-pointers in the first quarter and added another with a pair of free throws before halftime.

"It was the outside shots for me but our team is just really good," Caleb Hollenbeck said. "We like to run our sets and that gives us a lot of open shots."

St. Thomas More improved to 17-2 on the season and remains second in Class A in both the standings and media poll. The Cavaliers host Hill City on Saturday before the regional tournament commences on March 1.

“Right now we are second in the state and want to stay up there,” Caleb Hollenbeck said. “Hopefully we get past Hill City with no problems and get to state.”

In the first quarter Hot Springs cut the STM lead to 3-2 with 5:52 to play in the frame on a Braden Grill jumper, but the Cavaliers stormed out to a 14-2 run to close out the quarter and jump out to an 18-4 advantage.

St. Thomas More started the second quarter the way it ended the first, and it scored the next 16 points of the contest before the Bison scored their only points of the frame on a Grill floater with 31 seconds left. Jaden Uhlin answered as the clock expired to give the Cavs a 38-6 lead at the break.

The game sped up in the second half with a running clock and STM cruised to a 53-20 victory to clinch the Black Hills Conference championship.

Caleb Hollenbeck and the Cavaliers want more than a conference title and have their sights on the Class A state tournament. But the guard wants to see more improvement from the team as the regular season closes on Saturday.

"We have to take better care of the ball and step up on defense, even though we are doing pretty well there," he said. "On offense we need to get better looks and follow that with more buckets."

Hot Springs returns to action at 6 p.m. on Saturday as it hosts Custer at Case Auditorium.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

