STM boys fight off scrappy Rangers to move on

When it comes to postseason play, it's win and you're still in. For the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team, that certainly is the case despite a rough second quarter.

Now 18-3 and one game away from qualifying for another state tournament, the Cavaliers had a fight on their hands as it was the Hill City Rangers who turned some heads before the Cavs broke away from a halftime tie for the 70-48 victory Friday night at the STM gymnasium.

St. Thomas More led by 11 at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored by 11 in the second as the Rangers enthusiastically went into the locker room feeling good.

Although veteran STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck was less than pleased with his team — to say the least — he said that Hill City was exciting to watch as hard as the Rangers played.

"They were enthused and they had 100 percent respect for the game of basketball, they played it the right way," Hollenbeck said. "I thought we had some guys who didn't come to play, and maybe didn't respect the game tonight. That was disappointing, but that is also a credit to Hill City. They shot well and hit a lot of outside shots. I think Hill city has a lot to be proud of the way they came to play. It's a credit to them and a credit to their coaching staff."