STM boys overcome first-half woes to beat Douglas

Ryan Wojcik’s steal and fast break bucket with less than three minutes to play in the third quarter got the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team back within one point of Douglas.
Caleb Hollenbeck then drilled his third 3-pointer of the frame to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the night before completing a three-point play to cap off a 19-point comeback to earn his squad a three-point advantage heading into the final period.
From there, STM held off a resilient Patriots team, surrendering the lead just once before hitting clutch shots down the stretch and from the free-throw line to secure a 49-42 victory Tuesday in its home opener.
“I was proud of my guys for fighting back,” Cavaliers head coach David Hollenbeck said. “They dug themselves a big hole and dug themselves back out of it, so it was a good win for us.”
Wojcik finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas More (2-1), while Hollenbeck earned a game-high 19 points, all in the second half, and hit four 3s.
Connor Sauvage led Douglas (1-2) with nine points, while David Severson, Darrell Knight and Kolin Ray each tallied eight.
“Caleb really stepped up on the offensive end to get us some buckets,” Wojcik said. “We took charges to get us the ball back, forced them to turn the ball over and just kept playing hard, and rebounding.”
The Cavaliers managed just two points in the opening quarter as a slow start propelled the Patriots, with the help of a 3-pointer by Severson and back-to-back 3s from Sauvage, to a 13-2 advantage after one. Wojcik scored his first and only points of the first half with a putback to start the second before a 3 by Severson gave Douglas its largest lead of the night at 18-4.
STM’s offense finally showed some prowess before halftime, converting on two 3-point attempts, made by Cade Kandolin and Ethan Burnett, to make it an 18-10 game at intermission.
“We were keeping ourselves in it on the defensive end, obviously our shots weren’t falling,” Wojcik said. “But coach just said to keep playing and just keep playing hard on defense.”
Sauvage hit his third shot from beyond the arc early in the second half to stretch the Patriots’ lead back out to double digits before Hollenbeck drilled his first of three 3s in the quarter and Wojcik followed with his first of two steals and breakaway buckets to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to five.
After Kyle Shields hauled in an offensive rebound and scored for Douglas, STM strung together 12 straight points between Wojcik and Hollenbeck to pull ahead and grab a 30-27 advantage after three.
The Patriots didn’t wither, and retook the lead thanks to a basket by Severson and a 3-pointer from Ray to move ahead 37-35 with 4:35 to play. A 7-0 run by the Cavaliers put them back up by five, but a 3-point play by Ray and a bucket from Shields leveled the contest at 42-apiece with 1:14 remaining.
Wojcik’s bucket under the hoop broke the tie with under a minute left. Following a missed free throw on the front end of a one-on one by St. Thomas More, up by three, Kandolin stole a Douglas pass in his defensive end and was promptly fouled, where he went 1-for-2 to give his squad a four-point advantage.
An offensive charge call on the Patriots awarded the Cavaliers more free throws, which they went 3-for-4 on to secure the victory.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” David Hollenbeck said. “Our playbook is about a third of what it should be right now because we’re inexperienced, we’re young, but I’m hoping by the end of the year we can be a lot better, and we just have to find ways to get better.”
Douglas travels to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Saturday for its third of four out-of-state matchups, while Douglas visits Pierre on Friday for the second of three consecutive road games.
