STM boys overcome first-half woes to beat Douglas

The Cavaliers managed just two points in the opening quarter as a slow start propelled the Patriots, with the help of a 3-pointer by Severson and back-to-back 3s from Sauvage, to a 13-2 advantage after one. Wojcik scored his first and only points of the first half with a putback to start the second before a 3 by Severson gave Douglas its largest lead of the night at 18-4.

STM’s offense finally showed some prowess before halftime, converting on two 3-point attempts, made by Cade Kandolin and Ethan Burnett, to make it an 18-10 game at intermission.

“We were keeping ourselves in it on the defensive end, obviously our shots weren’t falling,” Wojcik said. “But coach just said to keep playing and just keep playing hard on defense.”

Sauvage hit his third shot from beyond the arc early in the second half to stretch the Patriots’ lead back out to double digits before Hollenbeck drilled his first of three 3s in the quarter and Wojcik followed with his first of two steals and breakaway buckets to cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to five.

After Kyle Shields hauled in an offensive rebound and scored for Douglas, STM strung together 12 straight points between Wojcik and Hollenbeck to pull ahead and grab a 30-27 advantage after three.