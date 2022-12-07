STM boys replacing key roles in hopes of returning as title contenders

The St. Thomas More boys basketball team’s season came to a disappointing end in March when they were bumped from the Class A state tournament in the semifinals, falling one game shy of the title game as the No. 2 seed.

The Cavaliers were rolling up to that point, collecting a 22-2 record and having won their last eight games in a row, but an eventual third-place finish was not what they aimed for as a solid senior group wrapped up their high school careers.

A few members of that team who are returning this season, including a pair of starters, are eager to not only get back to that point, but overcome the disappointment of last season and earn a chance to play for STM’s first state championship in over a decade.

“We lost some really good players, but these guys seem pretty hungry. They’re excited to come in and work every day, so that’s a good sign,” said Dave Hollenbeck, entering his 27th year as head coach. “We’ve got some guys who were a part of that last year and I think would like to try and get back there and maybe prove that we can do a little better.”

Not only did the Cavs graduate four contributing seniors, but they lost a wide range of ability and skill set in the process. Cade Kandolin was a 6-foot-1 guard who was the team’s best scorer and now plays for South Dakota, Ethan Burnett was the point guard and a shutdown on-ball defender, Ian Clewey provided a big body inside with his 6-foot-6 and Aaron Nelson provided a spark off the bench.

This season’s roster will also have to make up for the chemistry lost with their departures.

“It’s hard to do that, especially with losing Cade, Ian, Ethan and Aaron, so we’ve just got to work back our chemistry,” said senior Caleb Hollenbeck. “We’ve been together for a long time, so it’s fun to have these guys with me so we can do it together.”

The 6-foot-3 Caleb Hollenbeck and 6-foot-5 junior Jordan Uhlir represent St. Thomas More’s two returning starters. Dave Hollebeck said he’ll look for senior Will Green to take over point guard duties, while putting senior Matt Larson on the wing and 6-foot-3 senior Layton Spratte under the boards. Senior Easton Ogle, a transfer from Rapid City Stevens, will also see quality time on the floor.

“We’re losing some good seniors,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “And these guys are going to have to step up and fill some holes.”

A major key to the Cavaliers’ success last season was making their way through a battle-testing schedule, which included a tough slate against Wyoming competition and Class AA foes. They handled it, however, beating all those teams and only falling to Dakota Valley, the eventual state champ in Class A, and De Smet, the eventual state champ in Class B, by razor thin margins.

This year, STM heads back to Gillette, Wyoming for three games to open their season and will again face Class AA foes Douglas, Spearfish and Sturgis. It’ll also battle to-be-determined teams in the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace and the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls, which are expected to be top-tier opponents.

“We’ve got a tough schedule again, and we really look forward to playing those good teams,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “It’s just something our kids look forward to doing, and quite honestly it’s something we have to do to be competitive at the state level when we’re going up against such tough teams from East River.”

St. Thomas More, which opens the season ranked No. 4 in the Class A preseason poll, opens Thursday against Worland, Wyoming in Gillette.