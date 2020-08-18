STM boys roll to big win over Bison

The St. Thomas More boys' soccer team scored all of its goals in the first half for the lop-sided 10-0 win over Hot Springs Tuesday at Dakota Fields Soccer Complex.
Jason Albertson got things going early when he scored the game's first goal three minutes in, assisted by Tom Solano. Sam Evans then added a header-goal three minutes later, assisted by Henry Snyder and STM made it 3-0 10 minutes into the game on a goal by Garrett Kerkenbush.
The Cavalivers closed the scoring with two goals from Snyder (13 minutes, assisted by Aaron Nelson, 20 minutes, assisted by Evans), two goals from Kaden Schultz (16 minutes, 29 minutes, assisted by Jimmy Rogers), Tom Solano (17 minutes), Dawson Wagner (33 minutes) and Rogers (38 minutes).
The St. Thomas More goalkeepers, Jacob Solano and Winston Prill, both had no save opportunities as the Bison had no shots on goal.
STM, 1-1, hosts Sioux Falls Christian Friday and Groton Area Saturday, with both games at Dakota Fields.
Hot Springs, 0-2, hosts Douglas/Rapid City Christian next Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 2, PIERRE 0: The Spartans remained unbeaten, earning the shutout win Tuesday at Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 2-0, is at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Friday and Sioux Falls O'Gorman Saturday.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 2, PIERRE 1: The Spartans won their second one-goal game of the season Tuesday at Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 2-0, is at Sioux Falls Roosevelt Friday and Sioux Falls O'Gorman Saturday.
Girls Tennis
Stevens rolls to win over Spearfish
Rapid City Stevens earned a dominating 9-0 win over Spearfish Tuesday in Spearfish.
The Raiders earned four 10-0 wins in singles play, including Vanessa Wittenberg (No. 1), Ali Scott (No. 2), Anna Mueller (No. 3) and Julia Wiedmeier (No. 5). Both Abby Sherill (No. 4) and Peyton Ogle (No. 6) won by 10-2 scores.
In doubles play, all three Stevens teams were victorious 10-1. The No. 1 team included Wittenberg and Scott, the No. 2 team of Sherrill and Ogle and the No. 3 team of Emma Thurness and Kaiya Parkin.
Stevens returns to action this weekend at Brandon Valley and Yankton as they face Brandon Valley, Watertown, Brookings, Vermillion and Yankton.
Spearfish is at the Madison Invite Friday and Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 8, SPEARFISH 1: The Comets won all but one singles match against the Spartans Tuesday in Spearfish.
Earning 10-0 singles wins for Christian were Ella Hancock (No. 1), Julia Anderson (No. 2) and Hannah Beckloff (No. 4). Mia Shankle (No. 3) and Riley Geyer (No. 5) also got wins.
Spearfish's lone win came at No. 6 singles as Rebecca Anglin came away with a 10-5 victory.
The Comet doubles teams of Hancock/Anderson (10-0), Shankle/Beckoff (10-4) and Geyer/Ciera Crawford (11-10(7)) were also victorious.
Both teams are at the Madison Invite Friday and Saturday.
Boys Golf
Lincoln wins Warrior/Lynx Invite
Sioux Falls Lincoln pulled away in the final round Tuesday to win the Warrior/Lynx Invitational at Brandon Municipal Golf Course in Brandon. Monday the teams played at the Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
The Patriots were up by just one stroke over Sioux Falls O'Gorman after the first 18 holes, but shot a 301 Tuesday, to a 308 for O'Gorman for a 600. The Knights finished with a 308, followed by Harrisburg at 612, Watertown at 618 and Yankton at 624.
Rapid City Stevens was seventh at 645, while Spearfish was 10th at 680 and Rapid City Central 12th at 699.
Individually, Nash Stenberg roared from three strokes down after Monday's play to win the individual title with a 143, shooting a 69 Tuesday. Bennett Geraets of Lincoln was second at 145, followed by Will Allen of Harrsiburg, also at 145, Jake Olson of Watertown, the first-day leader with Geraets, at 147. Jonah Swartz of Stevens was fifth with a 148 (74-74).
Sam Grout led Spearfish with a 157, tied for 18th, and Seth Stock was tied for 23rd with a 160 for Central.
Stevens, Central and Spearfish will be in the West River Invite Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Football
RCAS releases spectator policy for football
In accordance with the Rapid City Area Schools Back to Activities Plan, only two spectator passes per rostered participant (band, cheerleading, flag corps, football), coaches and advisors will be allowed into home football games.
Ramp passes will only be sold at the gate on game day and will be sold on a first come first serve basis. Only those on the respective home school spectator pass list will be allowed to purchase ramp passes.
Games will be live streamed via Go Raiders Live and Go Cobblers Live for the public viewing. RCAS Rushmore Bowl ticketing procedures will be released in the coming weeks.
