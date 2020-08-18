STM boys roll to big win over Bison

Earning 10-0 singles wins for Christian were Ella Hancock (No. 1), Julia Anderson (No. 2) and Hannah Beckloff (No. 4). Mia Shankle (No. 3) and Riley Geyer (No. 5) also got wins.

Spearfish's lone win came at No. 6 singles as Rebecca Anglin came away with a 10-5 victory.

The Comet doubles teams of Hancock/Anderson (10-0), Shankle/Beckoff (10-4) and Geyer/Ciera Crawford (11-10(7)) were also victorious.

Both teams are at the Madison Invite Friday and Saturday.

Boys Golf

Lincoln wins Warrior/Lynx Invite

Sioux Falls Lincoln pulled away in the final round Tuesday to win the Warrior/Lynx Invitational at Brandon Municipal Golf Course in Brandon. Monday the teams played at the Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

The Patriots were up by just one stroke over Sioux Falls O'Gorman after the first 18 holes, but shot a 301 Tuesday, to a 308 for O'Gorman for a 600. The Knights finished with a 308, followed by Harrisburg at 612, Watertown at 618 and Yankton at 624.

Rapid City Stevens was seventh at 645, while Spearfish was 10th at 680 and Rapid City Central 12th at 699.