STM boys throttle Custer for SoDak 16 berth

Come playoff time, teams want to check off all the boxes created while game-planning for an opponent.

That’s exactly what No. 2 St. Thomas More accomplished during its 66-27 win over Custer in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament Friday at St. Thomas More High School.

The Cavaliers (19-2), which came in focusing on Custer (11-11) big men Gabe Tennyson and Kyle Virtue, pressured the No. 5 Wildcats’ guards into turnovers and converted those turnovers into points. Throw in some timely 3-point shooting and stifling full-court pressure on a young Custer squad, and More marched into the Class A SoDak 16 in dominating fashion.

“I don't think any team really knows how good the St. Thomas More defense is,” said Cavaliers senior guard Cade Kandolin, who had 18 of his game-high 23 points before halftime. “We just get a hand up, played high pressure and made them throw a tough pass that we can pick off. It definitely helps when we get some fast breaks or some steals and easy lays.”

Tennyson, an athletic 6-foot-5 center, scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats, but STM’s press and half-court ball pressure on Custer’s guards led to eight turnovers during the first quarter, which helped More take control of the game.

The Cavaliers converted many of the miscues into points and were deadly from beyond the 3-point arc. Kandolin had three-3-pointers in the first quarter and scored a layup off a steal to close a 10-0 STM run at the end of the opening eight minutes of play to give More a 24-8 lead.

“We felt we had to put a lot of pressure on their guards to help our bigs out down low,” Cavaliers head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “Our guards really played well defensively tonight.

“We wanted to get out in the passing lanes, put a little pressure on them, try to turn them over a little bit. We got some nice turnovers and we were able to get into a little transition offense.”

Custer head coach Paul Kelley has four freshmen play significant minutes alongside seniors Tennyson, Sawyer Schramm and Mikael Grace. It’s a tough assignment to play against an experienced Cavaliers ballclub.

“When you play St. Thomas More, you're playing one of the best defensive teams in South Dakota,” Kelley said. “I'm not saying in Class A, I'm saying in South Dakota. They hound the heck out of you. Our kids were a little awe-struck tonight and St Thomas More just showed how dominant they really can be.”

Kelley felt his team had a small opening in the second quarter. Down 30-13, the Wildcats got some stops, but they couldn’t get the ball through the basket and whittle away at the Cavaliers’ lead over a four-minute stretch through the middle of the second quarter. Included in that stretch was missing the front end of two bonus free throws.

“I thought in the second quarter we could get a little bit back into it,” Kelley said. “We just didn't do the things we needed to do, like really executing on offense.”

More, which led 36-14 at halftime, pounced on Custer again in the third quarter, forcing eight more turnovers. A 3-pointer from sixth-man Will Green upped the Cavaliers’ lead to 54-14 midway through the third quarter.

While Kandolin led all scorers with 23 points, Caleb Hollenbeck added 14 points and Green chipped in 12.

“We have some good perimeter guys and we can all shoot it,” Kandolin pointed out. “Caleb was on. Will Green, he was hitting shots. I was lucky enough to hit some.”

The win advanced St. Thomas More to the Class A SoDak 16, set for Tuesday at a natural location. Its matchup, time and location is to be determined.

