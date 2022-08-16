STM boys topple Hot Springs in opener as clash with SF Christian looms

The St. Thomas More boys soccer team doesn’t have much time to prepare for a clash with defending state champion and top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Friday night, less than three weeks since practices began.

So while its season opener against Hot Springs on Tuesday didn’t provide too much of a challenge, it did provide some valuable field time for players ahead of Friday’s top-five matchup.

Seven different players scored, including three who netted two goals apiece, as the No. 3-ranked Cavaliers cruised to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory over the Bison in 73 minutes at Dakota Fields.

“I’m extremely proud. We’re doing some different things with the boys this year as far as positioning. After losing our seniors last year we had to fill some holes,” STM head coach Nate Sales said. “They did everything we asked and played a strong game.”

Will Green, Jason Alberston and Tom Solano tallied two goals each, while Aaron Lemon, Trevor Erlandson, Emmett Edwards and Gavin Ryder added one goal apiece. Of the seven goal-scorers, five are seniors this season.

“It gives us a lot of confidence because it’s a new team,” Green said. “We’ve still got a lot of seniors this year who have all played together for a long time. This should be our year.”

Green opened the scoring for the Cavaliers (1-0-0) in the first minute with the first shot on net, a strike that hit the crossbar before ricocheting in. He followed with his second goal in the 20th minute with a low, swinging shot inside the box past the right side of the Bison (0-3-0) keeper.

Lemon made it 3-0 in the 24th minute when he unleashed a long-distance attempt from midfield that was bobbled by the keeper and went, then Albertson scored three minutes later by firing in a goal out of the air on a right-to-left crossing pass from senior Henry Snyder.

Solano got on the board in the 33rd minute with a penalty kick goal following a handball call in the box, then took all of 22 seconds to notch his second goal, taking a shot from the right side and finishing left to make 6-0.

Albertson added his second before halftime, a shot inside the box that bounced off the foot of a Hot Springs defender trying to clear it in the 36th minute.

“That was our struggle last year, was scoring goals,” Sales said. “And so the more we can get them in games, these guys building confidence and taking shots and having them go in, the better they feel about taking them in other games.”

After the opening 14 minutes of the second half were played without a goal, Erlandson gave his squad an 8-0 lead as the mercy rule loomed closer. The senior, who has been moved from the back line to midfield this season, entered the box with the ball and deked the keeper before finishing easily on a wide open net in the 54th minute.

Seventh grader Emmett Edwards, one of two middle schoolers for St. Thomas More, made it 9-0 when he fired a shot from close range that bounced off the keeper and slow-rolled over the goal line in the 69th minute.

Ryder ended the contest early in the 73rd minute with a high strike from outside the box.

“We came out, played pretty well,” Green said. “We’ve got to get ready for Friday obviously, but I liked how we played today.”

Hot Springs, a co-ed team which received votes in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, is still searching for its inaugural goal of 2022 and has been outscored 24-0 in its first three games.

The Cavaliers host No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian (1-0-0) at 6 p.m. Friday at Dakota Fields, while the Bison are off for the next eight days before facing newly-formed Custer on the road Aug. 25.