STM boys win Class A consolation title

With the 2020-2021 season in the books, Dave Hollenbeck credited the resiliency of the team and the lack of selfishness they showed throughout the season.

“They are a resilient group and they fought hard this year,” he said. “I am very proud of our seniors, and we were just led by a great group of guys. We asked them to leave the team better than the way they found it and I am proud of that. This was a special group of guys who really played well as a team. We didn’t have any problems with the 'me disease' and it was a complete team effort at all times. I am just really proud of these guys.”

He also attributed the work of his coaching staff.

“My coaching staff did an outstanding job this year,” he said. “Ryan Messick is an outstanding coach on the defensive side and Tony Young did an outstanding job developing these kids. Our freshman coaches Scott Donnelly and Bill Whitney do a great job as well and those four guys are the reason our program is so successful.”

The Cavaliers closed out the season at 21-4, while Chamberlain finished at 18-6.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 84, SIOUX VALLEY 50: The Chargers ran past Sioux Valley on their way to winning the Class B state championship on Saturday.