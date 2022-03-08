STM clinches 4th straight trip to State with win over Stanley Co.

BOX ELDER — St. Thomas More found itself in a familiar position Tuesday night as it cut down the nets after another win in the SoDak 16.

The Cavaliers cruised past Stanley County to secure their fourth straight trip to the Class B State Tournament and 15th tournament appearance since 2004.

They started slow with a 3-2 lead half way through the first quarter, but STM went on an 11-0 run to close the frame, pushed the lead to 14-2 and never looked back.

The Cavaliers outscored their opponent by 31 points in the final three quarters and rolled to a 60-21 victory.

“Once we got loosened up and got going I thought we played really well,” Cavaliers head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “In the third and fourth quarter we finally started moving the basketball and playing with confidence. We were awfully tight and that’s a credit to Stanley County; they’ve got some hard working kids and they’re well-coached.”

The No. 2 Cavaliers (20-2) finished with three players in double figures. Cade Kandolin led the way with 15 points, while Caleb Hollenbeck and Will Green each added 11 points. Kandolin converted four of four free throw attempts in the second period after a scoreless first quarter to get rolling.

“I just got to the free-throw line, which helped a lot,” the senior said. “Then I kept pushing the ball and found open teammates.”

Hollenbeck described Kandolin as the veteran team leader who sets the tone for the Cavs.

“He kind of runs the ship here for us,” he said. “We go as he goes. It took him a while to get going tonight, but once he did, the rest of the team followed. He’s had a great season for us.”

The Cavaliers finished the game 50% from the field on 21 of 42 shooting, behind a strong performance in the paint.

In the opening quarter, St. Thomas More needed some time to decipher an odd defensive look from Stanley County. The No. 15 Buffaloes threw the Cavaliers off balance with a triangle and two that combines a zone principle inside with a man concept.

“We’re going to have to play with more confidence (at State),” Hollenbeck said. “We are going to see a lot of junk defenses, so we are just going to have to be ready for that.”

The Buffaloes ran into foul trouble early in the game. Before halftime, seniors Lathan Price and Ricardo Garcia each recorded their fourth foul, and both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Daysen Titze led Stanley County with eight points and a pair of 3-pointers.

St. Thomas More forced 19 turnovers and limited the Buffaloes to 17.5% from the field on 7 of 40 shooting, in a shutdown defensive performance.

"When we get playing hard and fast, we can get a hand on a ball and we get those turnovers, which turns into some offense," Hollenbeck said.

Kandolin said he hopes St. Thomas More avenges last season’s tournament, where it fell 58-47 in the opening round to eventual champion Sioux Falls Christian. It went on to win the fifth-place game in the consolation bracket.

“I want to see us have a great time first of all,” he said. “Then as a team we have some off-moments every once and a while, but if we have some good chemistry and confidence, then we will take care of the ball.”

St. Thomas More returns to action against No. 7 Lakota Tech (16-5) in the opening round of the Class A Tournament at 6 p.m. March 17 at Summit Arena.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

