STM defense leads Cavs to 26-0 win over Bison

For the second straight season, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers started the season with a big shutout win over the Bison in Hot Springs.
The 26-0 score highlighted the bright spots from the Cavs’ offense and defense.
Defensively, Max Edelen was a problem. He was in on several tackles and recorded multiple sacks on his own. STM didn’t allow the Bison to cross the 50-yard line all night.
“Defensively we played very well today. Offensively, we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” longtime St. Thomas More coach Wayne Sullivan said.
The Cavalier offense struggled early in the game but kicker Jack Green was a weapon early and often. He started the scoring with a 43-yard field goal to give STM an early 3-0 lead. He also blasted a 55-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter.
“We came in with a 5-star kicker and he showed that putting kickoffs in the end zone and hitting a 55-yarder for a school record,” Sullivan said. Green didn’t miss a PAT, although a bad snap cost him an opportunity after the Cavaliers’ first touchdown of the season.
That score came when Jed Sullivan — one of three Cavs to take snaps under center Friday night — hit Ryan Wojcik for a 27-yard touchdown with less than a minute to go before halftime. Freshman Jay Neugebauer and junior Kellen Weber also took snaps at quarterback for the Cavaliers.
Wojcik got a lot of touches in the second half. He had fewer than 15 yards rushing in the first half but finished the game over 120 yards with two rushing TDs and one receiving.
Sullivan said he wasn’t surprised that Wojcik was a bright spot.
“He is going to have to run that way all four quarters and run at the hole, which he did tonight,” Sullivan said. “Once he gets a taste of that, he will do it just like he did last year.”
Sullivan said he was pleased overall with his team’s opening night performance with a dominant road win over a good Bison squad.
“The biggest thing is we got the win. The second thing is we have a lot to do that we know we can fix,” Sullivan said. His Cavs host No. 1 Winner next Friday at 6 p.m. in the home opener for STM.
Landon Iverson had a strong game in the defensive backfield for the Bison. A big reason the STM offense struggled early was Iverson patrolling the passing lanes. He picked off two passes before intermission.
Hot Springs hosts Newcastle, Wyo. next Friday at 7 p.m.
