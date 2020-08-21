STM defense leads Cavs to 26-0 win over Bison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second straight season, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers started the season with a big shutout win over the Bison in Hot Springs.

The 26-0 score highlighted the bright spots from the Cavs’ offense and defense.

Defensively, Max Edelen was a problem. He was in on several tackles and recorded multiple sacks on his own. STM didn’t allow the Bison to cross the 50-yard line all night.

“Defensively we played very well today. Offensively, we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” longtime St. Thomas More coach Wayne Sullivan said.

The Cavalier offense struggled early in the game but kicker Jack Green was a weapon early and often. He started the scoring with a 43-yard field goal to give STM an early 3-0 lead. He also blasted a 55-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter.

“We came in with a 5-star kicker and he showed that putting kickoffs in the end zone and hitting a 55-yarder for a school record,” Sullivan said. Green didn’t miss a PAT, although a bad snap cost him an opportunity after the Cavaliers’ first touchdown of the season.