STM defense shuts out Mobridge-Pollock, Lee Neugebauer has part in all 3 TDs

The St. Thomas More football team had an edge Friday night in its home opener against Mobridge-Pollock that it didn’t have last week on the road at Aberdeen Roncalli.
The Cavaliers got off the bus before kickoff, according to their coach.
“Last week we didn’t get off the bus until halftime,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said of Friday night’s 21-0 win over Mobridge-Pollock compared to the 31-10 loss to Roncalli the week before.
In reality, it was his team’s defense that was dominate against a Tigers team that had just two first downs — both in the second half — and unofficially 21 yards of total offense.
“We always hang our hat on our defense,” Sullivan said. “The offense did enough, but Coach (Craig) Nowotny does a phenomenal job every week of getting our guys ready. I believe he is one of the better defensive coordinators in the whole state. He had them ready.”
The Cavaliers’ defense opened strong with a three-and-out on the first possession of the game. In fact, they were all outs, especially in the first half. The Tigers didn’t get their first down until midway through the third quarter and the other late in the game.
“Compared to last week, we really got on it on defense,” said junior defensive end Layton Spratte. “We have three seniors on the D-Line and Logan (Hilt), so I think we really stepped it up from last weekend. Last week the ends were flying up field, and we corrected that and tried to stay down on the line and let the play come to us rather than go make a play.”
The lone scoring opportunity for Mobridge-Pollock, which was making its season debut, came in the fourth quarter when STM's punter botched a snap and the Tigers took over on the Cavaliers’ 10-yard line.
Mobridge-Pollock went backwards on no gain on two runs, a false start and an incomplete pass.
“We just wanted it. We told ourselves that we weren’t going to let them score, and that’s what we did,” Spratte said.
The STM offense, meanwhile, did just enough in backup of the defense, led by sophomore quarterback Lee Neugebauer and receivers Jed Sullivan, Tyson Durham and Peyton Young, a young offensive line paced by senior Logan Hilt and a running game paced by junior Matt Larson and senior Kellen Weber.
“The offense is getting better every week. Again, people have to realize I have a sophomore quarterback and he has skill coming out of everywhere, we just have to hone it all in,” Wayne Sullivan said. “We only have one senior up front. Those guys are growing every week and Logan (Hilt) does a great job leading. Our running backs are running hard. Kellen Weber and Matt Larson ran hard tonight. They did a great job.”
St. Thomas More got on the scoreboard with 33 seconds remaining in the first period on a spectacular 19-yard TD catch by Sullivan in the corner of the end zone.
After sophomore linebacker Chase Donnelly picked off Mobridge-Pollock quarterback Holden Eiseman, the Cavs needed just one play to get into the end zone when Neugebauer hit Durham open in the middle for a 43-yard score.
STM made it 21-0 on a 7-yard TD run by Neugebauer. Freshman placekicker JD Green added all three PATs.
The final score was set up on a 15-yard run on fourth-and-10 by Neugebauer and passes of 20 yards to Young and 25 to Sullivan.
“This is my second start this year and I just came out with confidence. Having confidence in my receivers is the biggest thing, just hitting them where they are, hitting them in spots and going from there,” Neugebauer said. “It was nice having those receivers having my back, but overall, it was a great team victory.”
Neugebauer unofficially finished 13 of 22 passing for 224 yards and the two scores. Sullivan had four catches for 70 yards and Larson added three grabs for 61 yards.
“He is still making sophomore mistakes, but they are easy to fix,” Wayne Sullivan said of Neugebauer. “He threw the ball well when he had to and our guys made some good plays. It is all about giving us time and making sure we execute the routes they have to run. We tell them whatever they give us, we have an option for. We just have to get there and execute.”
The Cavs didn’t score in the second half, but they opened with a five-minute drive then ended in a punt and closed with a six-minute drive, losing the ball on downs. That was O.K. with Sullivan.
Wayne Sullivan said they tried to grind it out and played well with the lead.
"I was very happy with our last offensive series. We took about six minutes off the clock," he said. "Anytime you can get anything over four minutes, coaches are happy. Those are the things that can give you a little bit of confidence as you move forward.”
Larson finished with 67 yards on 17 carries and Weber added 50 yards on 11 carries.
“We're young and every week we are going to get better,” Wayne Sullivan said. “But we compete, and that is what we tell them. I don’t care our age. It is all about competing. When we had our back against the wall, we competed.”
STM, 1-1, opens Black Hills Conference play Friday at Hot Springs against the 2-0 Bison. Hot Springs beat Newcastle, Wyo., 23-0 Friday night in Newcastle and has not given up any points in the two games.
“Hot Springs is really good and Coach (Ben) Kramer does a phenomenal job, so it is going to be a heck of a battle going down there,” said Wayne Sullivan. “We have to make sure each day gets better as we head down on Friday. It will be a dogfight, it is going to be a great game.”