STM defense shuts out Mobridge-Pollock, Lee Neugebauer has part in all 3 TDs

The St. Thomas More football team had an edge Friday night in its home opener against Mobridge-Pollock that it didn’t have last week on the road at Aberdeen Roncalli.

The Cavaliers got off the bus before kickoff, according to their coach.

“Last week we didn’t get off the bus until halftime,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said of Friday night’s 21-0 win over Mobridge-Pollock compared to the 31-10 loss to Roncalli the week before.

In reality, it was his team’s defense that was dominate against a Tigers team that had just two first downs — both in the second half — and unofficially 21 yards of total offense.

“We always hang our hat on our defense,” Sullivan said. “The offense did enough, but Coach (Craig) Nowotny does a phenomenal job every week of getting our guys ready. I believe he is one of the better defensive coordinators in the whole state. He had them ready.”

The Cavaliers’ defense opened strong with a three-and-out on the first possession of the game. In fact, they were all outs, especially in the first half. The Tigers didn’t get their first down until midway through the third quarter and the other late in the game.