STM falls short of first state soccer title in championship loss to Sioux Falls Christian

TEA — Entering Saturday’s Class A State Championship game, the St. Thomas More boys soccer team was faced with the daunting task of trying to dismantle Sioux Falls Christian, a powerhouse program that was unbeaten in 30 straight games and was going for a title three-peat.

The Cavaliers gave a valiant effort as the underdog, but the Chargers showed once again why they belong at the top of the class and reigned supreme once more with a 2-0 victory at Tea High School.

“They are what they always are, a complete team that plays very well together,” STM head coach Nate Sales said. “We knew it’d be a challenge, and they proved to be able to do it once again.”

St. Thomas More (10-5-0) headed into the title match having scored 13 goals in its first two playoff games, including a surprising 6-3 upset win over Vermillion the semifinals, but were blanked by a Sioux Falls Christian (12-0-3) squad that finished the season having surrendered a mere three goals.

Saturday’s final marked the last high school match for a whopping 10 seniors on the Cavaliers’ 20-player roster, including defender Aiden Mace, who was named Defensive Player of the Game afterward.

“Having that many seniors on the pitch, we were going to give it 100%. They’ve grown all season long,” said Sales, whose team lost to the Chargers 5-0 in the regular season back in August. “They were a completely better team tonight than they were the first time we played them.”

After a handful of chances to break the scoreless tie in the first 10 minutes of the contest, including a couple corner kicks and breakaway opportunity that was missed, Sioux Falls Christian got on the board in the 13th minute when Boston Gerdes angled a left-sided corner directly on frame that STM’s keeper in the net and over the goal line.

The play was originally ruled a successful save by the officials, but following a brief pause and plea by the Chargers, the call was overturned to a goal.

The Cavaliers were kept largely out of the box and put few shots on frame. Their best opportunity to score came in the 30th minute when the Chargers goalie dropped a save attempt, leading to a corner kick and a pair of throw-ins into the box. All were cleared away, however.

Sioux Falls Christian had a chance to add to its lead in the final minute of the first half after Tark Griebel kicked a ball off the STM goalie’s hands out of the box, leading to a yellow card for the keeper and forcing him to sit out for the ensuing free kick. Forward Garrett Kerkenbush served in relief, and aided by his defense, kept the Chargers out of the net on the free kick and two follow-up corners to keep the game at 1-0 at intermission.

The Cavaliers spent more than 46 minutes trying to find an equalizer, but came up empty. Then in the 60th minute, Chargers forward Emerson Brazones won a race to the ball against the opposing goalie on the right side of the box and roped a shot around the keeper, finding the left-inside part of the net for the goal to make it 2-0, which stood at the final whistle.

“I’m completely proud of these guys. This was an all-effort season,” Sales said. “They are great, talented players, but it was will and determination that really just brought them this far.”