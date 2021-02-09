STM girls battle through Stevens to stay unbeaten

After Mcnabb snatched an offensive rebound and scored to open the second quarter, STM put together five straight points, courtesy of a baseline jump shot by Sloane Keszler, a 3-point play from Timmer that had her tumbling to the hardwood and a bucket by Ross off a steal and assist from Jenna Jacobson, to pull ahead 16-13. Stevens responded with five consecutive points of its own, coming in part from a deep 2-pointer by Jayda Matkins and a jumper from Rising off a double team, to seize an 18-16 halftime advantage.

“Jayda (Mcnabb) and Sobczak are so quick and athletic, and then Kenadi is so versatile that you have to try and contest and then you have to get bodies on people when shots go up,” Kandolin said. “We still have to work on getting better at getting bodies on people.”

Offense started heating up in the third quarter as the Cavaliers doubled their scoring total and the Raiders reached double-digit scoring in the frame. Stevens managed to build its lead to just four points before a driving layup from Timmer leveled the contest at 24-24 with 3:16 to play in the period. Timmer, who also doubled her scoring output in the quarter after tallying eight in the first half, notched back-to-back buckets in the final minute, including one at the buzzer, to give St Thomas More a 32-28 advantage after three.