STM girls battle through Stevens to stay unbeaten

Jill Delzer gave the Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team a fighting chance late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s matchup with undefeated St. Thomas More.
The junior guard snagged an offensive rebound and, through hard contact, scored a bucket before tallying the and-one to get the Raiders within three points of the Cavaliers with 20.1 seconds remaining in regulation.
After Kenadi Rising forced a jump ball call on the ensuing inbounds, handing possession back over to Stevens, Bailee Sobczak’s corner 3-point-attempt to tie it fell short, but the junior guard dove to the floor to grab the ball and head coach Michael Brooks called timeout to set up one final play with 4.1 seconds left.
“It was pretty much, they have to make a 3 because (Brooks) was out of timeouts, so if the ball goes through with any 2, we can let the clock run out,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “It was just a matter of trying to make sure you screen. You can’t jump for anything, you can’t bail them out with a foul trying to block anything, and I thought we switched just enough screens to contest the last shot.”
The last shot went to Jayda Mcnabb, whose last-ditch effort from the corner fell short of the rim as the ball was tipped by STM’s Haleigh Timmer, awarding the Cavaliers a 41-38 victory to remain undefeated in a defensive, physically demanding inter-class battle.
“It was definitely an offensive struggle for us tonight, and just the fact that we could push through and still score enough to win was a huge statement to our competitiveness,” Timmer said. “It was a very physical game. I think probably one of the most physical games we’ve had all season.”
Timmer scored a game-high 18 points for St. Thomas More (16-0) and hauled in seven rebounds, while Reese Ross added nine points and three steals. Sobczak led Stevens (10-5) with nine points and nine boards, while Rising and Mcnabb chipped in eight points apiece, and Mcnabb collected eight rebounds.
“We’ve got to do a better job of setting some screens to allow some confusion because we ran through it a little quick,” Brooks said of the final play. “Maybe the moment was a little much for us at that point, but we’ve got to do a better job of executing to try and get an open shot for one of our 3-point shooters.”
The Cavaliers struggled against the Raiders’ defensive pressure for much of the night and opened the contest with four turnovers on their first four possessions. Their first field goal didn’t come until more than midway through the first quarter when Ross tallied a basket, and Timmer followed with a spin-move layup to earn her squad their first lead of the game up 5-4. Mcnabb hit the only 3-pointer of the game for her team and one of only two among both as Stevens held an 11-9 advantage heading into the second frame.
After Mcnabb snatched an offensive rebound and scored to open the second quarter, STM put together five straight points, courtesy of a baseline jump shot by Sloane Keszler, a 3-point play from Timmer that had her tumbling to the hardwood and a bucket by Ross off a steal and assist from Jenna Jacobson, to pull ahead 16-13. Stevens responded with five consecutive points of its own, coming in part from a deep 2-pointer by Jayda Matkins and a jumper from Rising off a double team, to seize an 18-16 halftime advantage.
“Jayda (Mcnabb) and Sobczak are so quick and athletic, and then Kenadi is so versatile that you have to try and contest and then you have to get bodies on people when shots go up,” Kandolin said. “We still have to work on getting better at getting bodies on people.”
Offense started heating up in the third quarter as the Cavaliers doubled their scoring total and the Raiders reached double-digit scoring in the frame. Stevens managed to build its lead to just four points before a driving layup from Timmer leveled the contest at 24-24 with 3:16 to play in the period. Timmer, who also doubled her scoring output in the quarter after tallying eight in the first half, notched back-to-back buckets in the final minute, including one at the buzzer, to give St Thomas More a 32-28 advantage after three.
“Stevens came out and they were physical, and we had to adjust to that,” Kandolin said. “We knew it was going to be a matchup nightmare. They’ve got incredible size and length and quickness and athleticism, and everything with it, and we were able to manage the first half. Then I thought we executed a little bit better in that second half, and knocked down a couple of key shots at some key times to get a lead.”
With 6:21 remaining in regulation, Scarlet Grimshaw received a kick-out pass from Mairin Duffy and drilled a corner 3 to extend the Cavaliers lead to their largest of the game at 37-30. STM was without a 3-pointer up to that point, as Timmer and Ross both failed to score one and Stevens’ perimeter defense stayed staunch.
“We just wanted to chase them off the 3-point line. We wanted to make sure we didn’t allow them to get hot,” Brooks said. “That’s all. Just take away what they wanted to do.”
The Raiders stayed close as their deficit remained at seven with under three minutes to play. Sobcak tallied a layup and Mcnabb answered Ross’ free throw with one of her own before Duffy went 1-for-2 at the line to make it 41-35 with 32.1 seconds left. Delzer’s 3-point play came next, keeping things interesting and generating the late-game drama that ended after Stevens’ game-tying shot from deep was tipped.
“It was just a screen to screen action, trying to get Kenadi a shot,” Brooks said. “And if not, then Jayda.”
The Cavaliers, who now have two wins this season over Class AA opponents, continue a tough stretch of games Friday when they take on Sioux Falls Christian in Mitchell and on Saturday at West Central. The Raiders, who saw a six-game winning snapped Tuesday, travel to Sioux Falls Washington on Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday.
“We definitely have confidence, and it just shows a lot about our passion for each other and our trust in each other,” Timmer said. “It’s just a great group of girls.”