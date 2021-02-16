STM girls bounce back to stop Douglas

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the regular season as it cruised to a 61-19 win over Douglas Tuesday night in Box Elder.
The Cavaliers had little trouble from the outset as they jumped out to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
More maintained that lead in the second and took a 41-10 advantage into the half.
Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavs with 26 points, while Angell Arredondo led the Patriots with five points.
St. Thomas More (18-1) will host Hot Springs in its regular-season finale on Friday, while Douglas (1-14) is at Spearfish on Thursday.
WINNER 72, PLATTE-GEDDES 28: The Warriors led 56-16 at the half and cruised to a win over Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
Kalla Bertram led the way for Winner with 25 points, Bella Swedlund added 21 points and Maggie LeCompte finished with 15.
Hadley Hanson paced Platte with 11 points.
The Warriors (17-1) will close out the regular season when they host Mobridge-Pollock on Friday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 39, NEWELL 30: Avery Heinert scored 17 points and Holliday Thorton added 15 points to lead New Underwood to a victory over Newell on Tuesday.
Jaelyn Wendt and Kayden Steele scored eight points apiece for the Irrigators.
The Tigers (14-3) will close out their regular season at Belle Fourche on Thursday, while Newell (14-4) is at Dupree.
HILL CITY 63, CUSTER 30: The Rangers earned a win over the Wildcats Tuesday night in Hill City.
Hailey Wathen led the Rangers with 12 points and Kadyn Comer finished with 11.
Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer with eight points.
Hill City (13-4) hosts Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while the Wildcats (7-11) host Lead-Deadwood.
PIERRE 58, LAKOTA TECH 48: The Governors took a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter on its way to picking up a win over Lakota Tech on Tuesday.
Remington Price led Pierre with 23 points, while Caytee Williams chipped in with 13.
Shaylia Bravo paced the Tatanka with 22 points and Tobi Carlow finished with 12.
Lakota Tech (11-3) will play at White River on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 66, HOT SPRINGS 22: The Cavaliers earned their 15th win of the season with a victory over Hot Springs on Tuesday.
Cade Kandolin led St. Thomas More with 14 points and Ryan Wojcik finished with 11.
The Bison were led by Haedyn Haas, who had eight points.
The Cavaliers (15-3) will travel to Hill City on Saturday, while Hot Springs (6-10) hosts Sturgis on Thursday.
DOUGLAS 104, HILL CITY 59: Led by four double-figure scorers, Douglas picked up a lopsided victory over Hill City on Tuesday.
Connor Sauvage paced the Patriots with 18 points, while Kyle Shields added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Kolin Ray chipped in with 14 points for Douglas and David Severson finished with 10.
Grant Sullivan led the Rangers with 21 points and Willy Walther finished with 10.
The Patriots (7-8) will play at Spearfish on Thursday, while Hill City (6-11) is at Rapid City Christian.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 67, LEAD-DEADWOOD 34: Presley Myers scored 31 points to lead the Comets to a win over Lead-Deadwood.
Carson Glassbrenner chipped in with 15 points for Christian and Mitch Heidecker finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Crew Rainey paced the Golddiggers with 18 points.
The Comets (13-4) will play at Hill City on Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood (3-14) is at Custer.
WINNER 72, PLATTE-GEDDES 65, 2OT: The Warriors scored a tough double overtime victory over Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
Brady Fritz led Winner with 27 points, Blake Volmer added 15 points and Evan Farner chipped in with 12.
Kelby VanDerWerff paced Platte with 21 points.
The Warriors (17-2) will host Mobridge to close out the regular season on Friday.