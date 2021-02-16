STM girls bounce back to stop Douglas

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the regular season as it cruised to a 61-19 win over Douglas Tuesday night in Box Elder.

The Cavaliers had little trouble from the outset as they jumped out to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

More maintained that lead in the second and took a 41-10 advantage into the half.

Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavs with 26 points, while Angell Arredondo led the Patriots with five points.

St. Thomas More (18-1) will host Hot Springs in its regular-season finale on Friday, while Douglas (1-14) is at Spearfish on Thursday.

WINNER 72, PLATTE-GEDDES 28: The Warriors led 56-16 at the half and cruised to a win over Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.

Kalla Bertram led the way for Winner with 25 points, Bella Swedlund added 21 points and Maggie LeCompte finished with 15.

Hadley Hanson paced Platte with 11 points.

The Warriors (17-1) will close out the regular season when they host Mobridge-Pollock on Friday.