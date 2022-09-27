STM girls clipped by Spearfish in regular season finale

From the first 15 minutes of Tuesday night’s interclass girls soccer game, it looked as though a blowout would wind up being the final result.

But after giving up two early goals, St. Thomas More stood tall, keeping Spearfish out of the net for the final 47 minutes in a 2-0 loss in their regular season finale at Dakota Fields.

“I thought STM played really spirited tonight,” Spartans head coach Justin Griffith said. “They were able to take away some of the things we were trying to do, and we didn’t execute on our end very well either.”

The loss wraps up a 2022 regular season campaign for STM (5-7-0) that was plagued by injuries. Entering the day, it was ranked sixth in the Class A standings out of nine teams, holding onto the final playoff spot. It now awaits what is likely to be a first-round playoff opponent as the other teams in the class finish their regular season slates this week.

“The second half, especially, they came out really strong,” Cavaliers head coach Nate Sales said. “Our girls tried to shut everything down in the second half. I think in the first half they were a little bit nervous because of the injuries, they didn’t quite know what to expect.”

Sales said he put several players in new positions to account for his inactive starters. Despite its fifth shutout loss of the season, the two-goal defeat was its closest of the year against a team with a winning record.

“We tried to just talk to our outside mids about the space they were giving us on the outside,” Sales said. “That if we work it up the outside, we could create opportunities, and that’s kind of what started to build some of those chances.”

Youth contributed heavily to the victory for the Spartans (8-4-0), as freshman Kate Scharf and sophomore Isabella Conklin-Banner tallied their goals, while freshman goalkeeper Lauren Peotter helped earn their seventh clean sheet of the season.

“They were pretty tough, especially their center defenders,” Scharf said of STM’s defense. “It was hard to get past them because once you’d take a touch they just be right on you. We just tried to play a few through balls, because I feel like we were faster than them, but we just tried to play quicker overall.”

Spearfish is trying sure up its seeding points ahead of the Class AA State Tournament, which begins next Tuesday. Heading into its meeting with the Cavs, the Spartans were ranked 11th out of 16 playoff teams. They’ll finish their regular season with a big meeting with Rapid City Stevens (7-4-0) on Thursday at Sioux Park.

“As you move into the later part of the season and into playoffs, games do tend to get much closer,” Griffith said. “I don’t think there’s going to be many blowouts, hopefully, as we go forward, so it’s definitely important for us just to execute at a higher level throughout all 80 minutes of the game, and I don’t think that’s something we did particularly well tonight.”

Scharf got Spearfish on the board in the seventh minute when she dribbled into the box from the left side, holding off a heavily-guard defender, and fired a shot that ricocheted off the hands of STM goalie and sailed in for the goal.

Conklin-Banner tallied the second six minutes later when she hauled in a midfield throw-in, beating a defender to it, and entered the box from the right before finishing short side for the goal to make it 2-0.

But from there the Spartans were stifled, unable to take advantage of a trio of corner kicks in the second half. The Cavaliers were also stifled behind Peotter’s smart goalie play and the back line.

“We just need to play our game, play much simpler. I thought we complicated the game at times,” Griffith said. “There were things the defense was giving us, and we didn’t take it, so I think we just need to play stronger mentally, and technically as well.”