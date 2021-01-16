STM girls crush Corsica-Stickney at Hanson Classic

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team, ranked first in Class A, earned its second win against another top-ranked team in two weeks, stopping Corsica-Stickney 50-27 in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell Saturday night.

Last week the Cavaliers beat Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington in Sioux Falls. This time it was the state's No. 1 Class B team, although the Jaguars also fell to Winner Thursday night.

Technically, it was a come-from-behind win for STM, as Corsica-Stickney led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.

St. Thomas More dominated much of the rest of the way, especially the second and fourth quarters. STM outscored the Jaguars 16-4 in the second, 14-11 in the third and 13-3 in the fourth.

Haleigh Timmer had another strong game, with 24 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. She was 10-of-16 from the field, hitting 4-of-7 3-pointers.

Resse Ross also had 13 points and six rebounds for St. Thomas More.

Avery Broughton led Corsica-Stickney with 12 points and Raven Barse added 10 points. The STM defense held the Jaguars to 7-of-37 shooting from the field, including 0-of-14 3-pointers.