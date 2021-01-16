STM girls crush Corsica-Stickney at Hanson Classic

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team, ranked first in Class A, earned its second win against another top-ranked team in two weeks, stopping Corsica-Stickney 50-27 in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell Saturday night.
Last week the Cavaliers beat Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington in Sioux Falls. This time it was the state's No. 1 Class B team, although the Jaguars also fell to Winner Thursday night.
Technically, it was a come-from-behind win for STM, as Corsica-Stickney led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.
St. Thomas More dominated much of the rest of the way, especially the second and fourth quarters. STM outscored the Jaguars 16-4 in the second, 14-11 in the third and 13-3 in the fourth.
Haleigh Timmer had another strong game, with 24 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. She was 10-of-16 from the field, hitting 4-of-7 3-pointers.
Resse Ross also had 13 points and six rebounds for St. Thomas More.
Avery Broughton led Corsica-Stickney with 12 points and Raven Barse added 10 points. The STM defense held the Jaguars to 7-of-37 shooting from the field, including 0-of-14 3-pointers.
St. Thomas More, 10-0, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday and Corsica-Stickney, 8-2, is at Andes Central/Dakota Christian Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 73, STURGIS 40: The Cobblers got 28 points from a pair of Red Cloud transfers in the big win over the Scoopers Saturday in Sturgis.
After Red Cloud decided to not play this season, Allison Richards and Sadie Glade transferred to the Cobblers, and Richards finished with 17 points and Glade added 11.
Jordon Heckert led the way for Central with 18 points. The Cobblers led 16-11 at the end of the first, but outscored Sturgis 24-6 in the second to take control.
Payton Hedderman led Sturgis with 10 points and Reese Ludwick added eight points.
Central, 5-4, returns home to host Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Roosevelt this weekend, while Sturgis, 4-5, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
WINNER 66, ETHAN 41: The Warriors rolled to the big win Saturday night at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
Winner led 33-26 at halftime, but outscored Ethan 33-15 in the second half.
Bella Swedlund led Winner with 21 points and eight rebounds and Kalla Bertram added 19 points.
Hannah Bartscher led Ethan with 22 points.
Winner, 10-1, hosts Kadoka Area Thursday, while Ethan7-1, hosts Menno Tuesday.
WHITE RIVER 53, HAMLIN 49: The Tigers got past the Chargers Saturday night at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
White River led 38-37 going into the fourth and outscored Hamlin 15-12 for the win.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue led White River with 24 points, followed by Maleighya Estes finished with 12 points and Remedy Morrison scored 10.
Kami Wadsworth led Hamlin with 18 points and Kylee Wadsworth added 12 points.
White River, 6-0, hosts Lyman Tuesday and Hamlin, 5-2, is at Milbank Thursday.
Boys Basketball
EDGEMONT 59, NEWELL 43: The Moguls pulled away in the second and third quarters to stop the Irrigators in the fifth-place game of the West River Tournament Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Edgemont was up 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, but led 30-19 at halftime and 43-29 going into the fourth.
Caleb Simons led the Moguls with 33 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, with Gran Darrow hit five 3-pointers, scoring 20 points and dished out six assists.
Edgemont, 3-7, faces Crawford, Neb., Tuesday in Morrill, Neb. at the Panhandle Conference Tournament. Newell, 1-8, hosts New Underwood Jan. 26.
Wrestling
Custer wins BHC Tournament title
The Custer Wildcats had four individual champions to run away with the Black Hills Conference Tournament team title Saturday in Belle Fourche.
The Wildcats finished with 186 points, to second-place Douglas at 117, Belle Fourche at 105.5 and Lead-Deadwood at 102.5. Spearfish was fifth at 90.5, followed by Hot Springs at 86.5, Hill City at 83 and St. Thomas More at 43.
Winning titles for Custer was Tray Weiss at 106 pounds, Pierce Sword at 126, Parker Noem at 160 and Zayne Severyn at 195.
Spearfish and Hot Springs both had three title winners. Winning for the Spartans were Josh Hoffman at 113, Oakley Blakeman at 145 and Bailey Badwound at 152.
For Hot Springs, Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs at 170, Keaton Bisonnette at 182 and Marcus Harkless at 220 all came away with wins.
Other title winners were: Kale Vrowser of Douglas at 120, Tristen Fierback of Lead-Deadwood at 132, Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche at 138 and Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche at 285.
Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche won the girls' title.
Wrestling
Stevens wins Jerry Opbroek in Mitchell
The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team had three individual title winners and came away with the team title Saturday at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell.
The Raiders finished with 222 points, to 191 for Pierre and 186 for Mitchell. Watertown was fourth with 176, followed by Sturgis with 138 and Rapid City Central with 118.5.
Earning titles for Stevens was Jack Schoenhard at 113, Logan Graf at 120 and Ryan Brink at 195.
For Central, Cael Larson won at 138, while Sturgis had two winners — Kelton Olson at 132 abd Rsse Jacobs at 170.