STM girls fend off late comeback bid by Winner, win by four

WINNER — When the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team built a sizable lead, Winner stalled briefly, but didn't go away.
Down by 17 heading into the fourth quarter of Friday night's matchup between top five squads in Class A, the No. 2-ranked Warriors (tied with Sioux Falls Christian) used 3-point shooting from Bella Swedlund and points off turnovers to get back within four with 48 seconds remaining.
The top-ranked Cavaliers, however, had just enough left in the tank as Mairin Duffy knocked down free throws in the waning seconds to put the game out of reach and help give STM a 67-63 road victory over Winner and remain undefeated on the season.
"It's a testament to the grit and the desire that they have," Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said of the win. "We're going to be on the road, we've already been on the road a ton, and to be able to come into an environment like this, against a team that's been highly successful the last three years, we No. 1 get the win, but No. 2 hopefully we learn a lot from it."
Haleigh Timmer played all 32 minutes and recorded a double-double with a game-high 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for St. Thomas More (15-0). Duffy tallied 11 points, while Reese Ross added nine.
Swedlund made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 25 points for Winner (13-2). Kalla Bertram scored 17 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, while Maggie Lacompte chipped in nine.
"I think we handled the pressure pretty well," Timmer said of facing a top five team on the road. "There's definitely things we can work on, but all in all I think we definitely hit shots when we need to and handled it pretty well."
The two squads combined for seven 3s in the opening frame as the Cavaliers and Warriors matched each others' shooting efficiency. Trailing 13-8 early, Timmer and Ross drilled back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give STM a 14-13 advantage, but Winner took the lead back soon after when Swedlund nailed a stepback 3 at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 16-14.
Gabby Robbins stole the ball early in the second period and dished a pass to Timmer, who finished the play with a layup to tie the contest 18-18 before Lacompte sunk a 3-pointer to keep the lead with the Warriors. After Jenna Jacobson answered with her own 3 for STM to tie it again, Swedlund carried the ball down the court and pulled up from the perimeter, hitting the unassisted trey from the top of the key.
The Cavaliers started to build space in the last four minutes of the first half, stringing together 11 straight point,s courtesy of a hook shot by Duffy and a 3-point play from Timmer, to move ahead by eight. The Warriors ended the run with a free throw before Lacompte hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-28 at halftime.
Timmer's 3 in the opening minutes of the third quarter, and two buckets by Ross, helped extended St. Thomas More's lead to double digits. Swedlund later fired off another unassisted 3 from the top of the key, but Timmer converted on a floater and and Scarlet Grimshaw drained a 3 on consecutive possessions to give the Cavaliers their largest lead of the evening, up 56-39, heading into the final frame.
"I think we just made good reads and made good decisions," Timmer said of earning a 17-point advantage. "We hit a lot of good shots and that allowed us to build a lead."
Winner began the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to cut its deficit to 11. Among the boisterous home fans and the swinging momentum, Grimshaw took a pass from Timmer and drilled a deep 3-pointer before Duffy hauled in an offensive rebound and found a basket with another hook shot to get STM's lead back up to 16.
Swedlund then converted on a perimeter jumper, and Bertram tallied a coast-to-coast layup as well as two free throws to make it a nine-point affair with 2:57 to play in the game. Timmer notched her own layup to end the Warriors' 7-0 run, but Bertram picked up four straight points and Swedlund answered with a clutch 3 to make it 63-59 with 1:09 left.
"(The message was) to keep our composure and keep our heads in the game," Timmer said of the final minutes. "As hard as it was, we did what it took and we definitely can improve in that part."
Duffy was then sent to the free-throw line three straight times as Winner failed to score on all three ensuing possessions. She went 3-for-6 to put the Cavalier's advantage at 66-59 with less than 25 second remaining. Swedlund was then able to hit two free throws to cut the Warriors' deficit to five, but an extra free throw from Jacobson was the final dagger as she converted on 1 of 2 with 1.5 second to play. Bertram tacked on an extra 3-pointer to cut it back to four points, but it was too late as STM held on for the victory.
"We had a big lead, and then we proceeded to make some bad decisions that allowed them to get back in this game," Kandolin said. "Winner is so good and so reluctant on that trap, and when you start to get into any bit of a panic mode, they just read it. They're hungry, and if you are not composed, they make you pay."
The win begins a tough stretch of games for the Cavaliers, as they host Rapid City Stevens on Tuesday before traveling to Sioux Falls Christian on Feb. 12 and West Central on Feb. 13. Winner, meanwhile, faces White River on the road Tuesday.
"It definitely gives us a lot of confidence," Timmer said. "But it shows us also where we can improve and how we can continue to get better, so when we play these teams again, we can come out stronger and better."