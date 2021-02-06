STM girls fend off late comeback bid by Winner, win by four

"I think we handled the pressure pretty well," Timmer said of facing a top five team on the road. "There's definitely things we can work on, but all in all I think we definitely hit shots when we need to and handled it pretty well."

The two squads combined for seven 3s in the opening frame as the Cavaliers and Warriors matched each others' shooting efficiency. Trailing 13-8 early, Timmer and Ross drilled back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give STM a 14-13 advantage, but Winner took the lead back soon after when Swedlund nailed a stepback 3 at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 16-14.

Gabby Robbins stole the ball early in the second period and dished a pass to Timmer, who finished the play with a layup to tie the contest 18-18 before Lacompte sunk a 3-pointer to keep the lead with the Warriors. After Jenna Jacobson answered with her own 3 for STM to tie it again, Swedlund carried the ball down the court and pulled up from the perimeter, hitting the unassisted trey from the top of the key.

The Cavaliers started to build space in the last four minutes of the first half, stringing together 11 straight point,s courtesy of a hook shot by Duffy and a 3-point play from Timmer, to move ahead by eight. The Warriors ended the run with a free throw before Lacompte hit a 3-pointer to make it 32-28 at halftime.