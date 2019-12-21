STM girls get big road win at Watertown

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team cruised to a 54-29 win over the Arrows Saturday night in Watertown.
The Cavaliers had little trouble from the outset as they took a 13-2 lead into the second quarter.
They would add to their lead from there by outscoring Watertown 19-7 in the second to take a 32-9 advantage into the half.
St. Thomas More outscored the Arrows 22-20 in the second to put the game away.
"It was a great road win," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "For being our second game and doing some travel to play just one game, I was very pleased with the adjustments we made from game one to game two. Our defense was a park of it. We actually got a lot of baskets in tansition. We forced a lot of turnovers.
Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavs with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Delaney Klosterman finished with 10 points.
"haleigh is just so versatile, she is tough to defend," Kandolin said.
Meghan Heggleund led Watertown with seven points.
St. Thomas More (2-0) will play Hill City Dec. 28,
RAPID CITY STEVENS 79, MITCHELL 30: Rapid City Stevens forced 28 turnovers and remained unbeaten on the season with A win over Mitchell Saturday at the Corn Palace.
Stevens, third-ranked and 4-0, led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
Grace Ellis led a balanced Stevens attack with 14 points, followed by Kyah Watson with 13 points and Jayda McNabb and Kenadi Rising with 11 points each.
Marcy Kempf had 13 points for Mitchell, 1-2.
The Raiders return to action Jan. 3-4 hosting Brookings and Watertown.
BELLE FOURCHE 50, SUNDANCE, WYO., 26: The Broncs picked up their second win of the Stateline Classic in Newcastle, Wyo., Saturday.
Harley Fischer led Belle Fourche with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Jasmyn Jensen scored 11 points and had two assists and two steals.
On Friday, the Broncs downed Newcastle 41-31, with Kaylin Garza scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Belle Fourche, 3-2, is at Wall Jan. 4.
HURON 52, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 38: The Tigers led the entire way in stopping the Cobblers Saturday in Huron.
Huron led 31-17 at halftime and 44-27 going into the fourth.
Havyn Heinz led Huron, 3-1, with 22 points, while Kenya Merrival scored eight points and Adison Young seven points for the Cobblers.
Central, 1-4, hosts Douglas Dec. 30.
PIERRE 57, SPEARFISH 8: The Lady Govs shut out the Spartans in two quarters to pick up the big win Saturday in Pierre.
Pierre jumped out to a 22-4 lead at the end of he first quarter and were up 36-4 at halftime.
Spearfish, 0-4, hosts Sturgis Jan. 3.
HILL CITY 52, HOT SPRINGS 25: Led by three double figure scorers, the Rangers cruised past Hot Springs.
Whitney Edwards led the way for Hill City with 14 points, Kadyn Comer added 13 points and Abby Siemonsma finished with 12.
Tyler Warner paced the Bison with 12.
Hill City (3-1) will play at St. Thomas More on Friday, while Hot Springs (0-3) hosts Oelrichs Jan. 4.
Boys basketball
SPEARFISH 72, PIERRE 68: The Spartans picked up their first win of the year by holding off the Governors in a shootout in Spearfish.
Spearfish took a 48-42 lead the third by outscoring the Governors 18-11, The two teams combined for 50 points in the fourth.
Cade Lyon led a balanced Spearfish attack with 15 points, followed by Aiden Woods with 13 points and 12 each from Josh Nickles and Peyton Millis with 12 each. Ryan Peldo also scored 11 points, while Logan Ammerman grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his nine points.
Grey Zabel led Pierre with 24 points.
Spearfish, 1-3, hosts Sturgis Jan. 3.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 66, STURGIS 53: The Golden Eagles outscored the Scoopers 23-11 in the third period and pulled away in the fourth.
Sturgis led 30-27 at halftime.
Marcus Myrick led Sturgis with 27 points, while David Anderson added 10 points.
Reece Burkhard led Aberdeen Central, 3-0, with 18 points and Austin Huff scored 12.
Sturgis, 1-2, is at Spearfish Jan. 3.
HOT SPRINGS 37, HILL CITY 22: The Bison picked up their first win of the season with a victory over Hill City on Saturday.
Wrider Allison led the way Hot Springs with 15 points, while Zane Cope finished with 10.
Levi Main paced the Rangers with six points.
The Bison (1-1) will host Oelrichs Jan. 4, while Hill City (0-4) is back in action Jan. 3 at Rapid City Christian.
High School Wrestling
Raiders top Madison Invite
Led by a handful of first place competitors, the Rapid City Stevens wrestling team cruised to a win at the Madison Invitational on Saturday.
The Raiders took the top spot in the team standings with 201.5, Omaha Central was second with 165 and Sturgis rounded out the top three with 150.
Stevens was paced by four first place winners, starting with Darien Malone, who defeated Riley Genzlinger of Howard due to injury stoppage at 126 pounds.
At 138 pounds, Declan Malone cruised to a first place finish with a 3-0 decision win over Lane Miller of Howard.
Cooper Voorhees improved to 17-0 win a 6-2 decision over Wren Jacobs of Sturgis at 160 pounds, while Ryan Brink pinned Ayden Viox of Harrisburg at 220 pounds in three minutes and 39 seconds.
Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain helped lead his team with a fourth place finish (145) with a trio of pinfall victories that lasted a total of two minutes and 26 seconds.
Central takes third in Gillette
Rapid City Central closed out the Pat Weede Memorial Invitational with two more wins and a third place finish in the team standings.
The Cobblers opened the day with a 48-27 win over Casper Natrona, Wyo., before suffering a narrow 35-34 loss to Thunder Basin, Wyo., in their second dual.
Central bounced back from its loss to defeat Campbell County 58-20 in the final dual of the weekend.
Individually, the Cobblers were led by Cael Larson at 120 pounds and Wyatt Jungclaus at 170.
Larson also took home the light-weight outstanding wrestler of the weekend.
Rapid City Central will be back in action Jan. 3 at The Clash in Rochester, Minn.
Gymnastics
Mitchell wins own invitational
Host Mitchell came away with the team title Saturday at the Jill McCormick Invitational.
The Kernels scored 143.225 points, to second place Watertown at 141.700. Sioux Falls O'Gorman was third in the eight-team field with 137.800. Rapid City Stevens was seventh with 61.325 points and Rapid City Central was eighth at 53.600.
In the all-around, Brooke Bollinger of Watertown finished on top with 37.075 points. For Stevens, Kendall Diehl was 13th with 32.875 and Izzi Arguello led Central with an 18th-place finish with 28.600 points.
Stevens and Central will be at Pierre Jan. 3.