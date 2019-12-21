STM girls get big road win at Watertown

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team cruised to a 54-29 win over the Arrows Saturday night in Watertown.

The Cavaliers had little trouble from the outset as they took a 13-2 lead into the second quarter.

They would add to their lead from there by outscoring Watertown 19-7 in the second to take a 32-9 advantage into the half.

St. Thomas More outscored the Arrows 22-20 in the second to put the game away.

"It was a great road win," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "For being our second game and doing some travel to play just one game, I was very pleased with the adjustments we made from game one to game two. Our defense was a park of it. We actually got a lot of baskets in tansition. We forced a lot of turnovers.

Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavs with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Delaney Klosterman finished with 10 points.

"haleigh is just so versatile, she is tough to defend," Kandolin said.

Meghan Heggleund led Watertown with seven points.

St. Thomas More (2-0) will play Hill City Dec. 28,