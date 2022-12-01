STM girls loaded with returners fresh off unexpected state tournament run

The St. Thomas More girls basketball program is no stranger to having a target on its back, and entering the 2022-23 season as the Class A defending state champion, that target is ever more present.

After an unexpected run to the state title in March, their first in four years, the Cavaliers return to the hardwood eager to retain their status as the best Class A team in South Dakota.

“It gave us a taste of what it’s like to win,” senior forward Jada Mollman said. “So I feel like it just makes us want it even more, now that we know what it’s like.”

Among those who experienced the jubilation of winning a state title for STM last season, most are back on this year’s roster as the team lost only two players to graduation and only of which was a starter. Head coach Brandon Kandolin said he’ll lean on that experience.

“That's going to be the big thing that we have,” he said. “Is them being able to play together a lot and also have some pretty good experience at that State level and being able to go to State and understand what it’s going to take to get back there.”

The Cavs, who will likely open the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the class, will be carrying five seniors in Scarlet Grimshaw, Makenna Jacobson, Gabby Robbins, Reese Ross and Mollman, so there’ll be no shortage of leadership on the squad, but Kandolin said continuing to work hard and staying motivated will be crucial for his seniors.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are playing for each other,” he said. “And I think with five seniors coming back, right now the leadership has been very solid.”

Ross, the top ranked senior in the state according to Prep Girls Hoops, led St. Thomas More on its state championship run earlier this year and is back to anchor the team once again. She said her and her fellow 12th graders are making it their mission to help teach the underclassmen, who will see plenty of varsity minutes this season.

“Outside of us five seniors, we’re very young, and us five seniors are trying our best to be positive role models and good influences on the younger girls, and I think that’s something that’s really helped,” said Ross, who signed with Power Five program Utah last month. “We can already see it in the first couple weeks of practice.”

During the 2020-21 season, the Cavaliers plowed through the season as the top team in Class A and entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed only to lose in the semifinals in an upset loss to Aberdeen Roncalli. Ross, who was a sophomore then, said she and her teammates have learned how to deal with that pressure.

“It’s not something that we pay much attention to. We’re always hounded about it, how everyone wants to beat STM, but I think that’s just a motivator, not so much a stressor or pressure for us,” she said. “We all know how to handle it and embrace that we’re the best team in the state, and we want to maintain that, so we just go out and compete with one another every day.”

Early-season challenges have been a regular occurrence for the Cavaliers, and this year is no different. They’ll start out at the Gillette Tournament next weekend for three games against Wyoming competition before traveling to Nebraska for a meeting with Scottsbluff on Dec. 17. They’ll then open Black Hills Conference play against Hill City on Dec. 20 before heading east for a showdown with Hamlin on Dec. 30 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls in a rematch of last season’s state championship game.

“There’s going to be a lot of good competition,” Kandolin said. “There’s no shortage of great games right off the bat, just to test us and see where we’re at and what we need to do.”

STM will also match up with perennial contender West Central, which handed it one of its three losses last year, as well as Winner, an always solid opponent, and Red Cloud, which went to State last year. BHC foes Hill City, Custer and Rapid City Christian also return a host of contributors.

“The competition, I think, is going to be a lot more fun,” Ross said. “Not that we’re expecting to win all these games, but that’s why we practice so much harder, because we don’t really know what’s going to happen. It’s going to be interesting this year, and I think us five seniors and a couple of the younger girls have a lot of roles on varsity and we’ll have to see what’s going to happen.”

The Cavs will once again rely on stout defense to win games this season, something that has carried them during their last 10-plus years of success. They held opponents to less than 33 points a game last season, using their aggressive defense to aggravate and frustrate offenses.

“That’s something that we really pride ourselves on,” Ross said. “We’ve focused on a lot of fundamentals with footwork these past couple days on defense, just with shell drills and stuff like that, just to really get in motion of what it means to play defense as a team, and I think if we excel at that it’s just going to create this powerful, unstoppable defense which will in turn transition into our offense.”