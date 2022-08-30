STM girls nab first win of season over Belle Fourche; Erlandson leads Cavalier boys past Broncs

The St. Thomas More girls scored two goals in their first four matches before breaking through against Belle Fourche Tuesday at Dakota Fields.

The Cavaliers earned their first win of the season in a 7-0 victory over the Broncs. Sophomore Sloane Keszler led the Cavaliers attack with two goals and an assist in the match.

“She’s very much the heart of the offense up top,” head coach Nate Sales said. “How her shots go shows how the team goes.”

St. Thomas More (1-4) tallied 33 shots and limited Belle Fourche (0-1-6) to eight in the contest.

Broncs head coach Rebeckah Trimble said playing seven games in the last 14 days took a toll on her young team.

“Half our bench is injured, so it’s rough right now,” Trimble said. “We’re tired. We need time. Our next game is in a week, so hopefully they use that time to rest up and get back on track.”

Keszler said she noticed a shift on her team when the goals started to pile up on Tuesday.

“It felt so good seeing how happy everybody was after we scored,” the sophomore said. “We had a goal against West Central but it felt good that we got these goals as a team with good passes. It felt different than every other game this year with the teamwork.”

Sales said the effort from his team was the same Tuesday as it was through the first four games, but that he was relieved to see good shots get past an opposing keeper.

“When the shots are hitting the post a lot and they just aren’t falling it allows doubt to creep into your mind,” Sales said. “But getting them to fall like they did tonight, it builds a lot of confidence and we want to carry that forward.”

STM struck first in the ninth minute when Keszler bounced a ball off the Belle Fourche keeper and Macy Stevens punched the rebound in to give the Cavs a 1-0 lead.

Later in the half, Keszler scored with her left foot off the Broncs goalie to give STM a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.

The Cavs went up 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Jessica Dudley scored on a well-struck ball off the Belle Fourche goalie.

STM extended its lead to 4-0 with 15 seconds remaining in the first half Claire Wojtanowicz netted a ball in the upper right corner.

In the second half, the Cavaliers continued the onslaught with goals by Camryn Wojtanowicz, Keszler and Brianne Katzenstein in the 49th, 52nd and 66th minute to wrap up the 7-0 home victory.

Belle Fourche returns to the pitch at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Spearfish, while STM awaits a 5 p.m. match against Sturgis Brown on Sept. 6 at Dakota Fields.

Erlandson leads Cavs past Broncs

St. Thomas More tallied 29 shots and limited Belle Fourche to three shots en route to a 5-0 victory on Tuesday at Dakota Fields.

The Cavaliers (3-1) controlled the pace of the game in the midfield to out-posses the Broncs (2-3). STM only held a 1-0 advantage at halftime but the Cavs netted four goals in the final 30 minutes of the match.

“Our center midfielders are very good about controlling the flow of the game,” Nate Sales said. “Tonight was no different. They were able to work the ball around and find the outside swinging it or get it up the middle when it was open.”

Broncs goalie Joshua Brill looked impressive in the contest but the plethora of Cavaliers shots ultimately proved too much for the freshman keeper.

“He kind of broke out of his shell tonight,” Belle Fourche head coach Lucas Trimble said. “He faced a barrage of shots but for his size, he did absolutely well. Any shot he could’ve gotten to, he did.”

Trevor Erlandson led STM in scoring with his first two goals of the season in the 51st and 74th minutes.

“It felt pretty good,” the junior said. “They were the first goals of the season for me. I don’t know if it wasn’t for my teammates and their positioning, nothing could’ve happened without it.”

Erlandson’s natural position is on defense, but Sales moved him up to try and capitalize on his ball control skills.

“Trevor has really good footwork,” Sales said. “We have him out of position a little bit, he’s naturally a defender. We’re trying to get him to that place where he’s really learning how to finish and he’s getting there.”

After playing 19 minutes of scoreless soccer Aiden Mace punched a ball past Brill to give STM a 1-0 lead with 20:22 left in the first half.

The Cavaliers broke free in the second half Erlandson’s two goals and goals by Ethan Billau on an assist by Tom Solano in the 31st minute and Jason Albertson on a penalty kick in the 56th minute to give STM a 5-0 win.

Belle Foruche returns to the pitch at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Spearfish and STM is back in action at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 against Sturgis Brown at Dakota Fields.