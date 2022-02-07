STM girls overpower Custer for 5th straight win

Against a physical team like Custer, the St. Thomas More girls basketball squad had anything but an easy ride Monday evening.

The Wildcats provided a good challenge with their interior defense, and guarded Reese Ross as best they could, but the junior soon broke out and the No. 4 Cavaliers executed their game plan, converting inside-out shots for a 57-30 win on their home floor, further solidifying their place as the top team in Region 8A.

“It was going to come down to good ball movement against the zone. They’ve got some size and height, so we had to have people knock down outside shots and try to spread that zone (defense) out a little more,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “We were fortunate enough that we did have some people who knocked down outside shots at times when we needed it.”

Ross finished with a game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds and three steals for the Cavaliers (13-3). Mairin Duffy collected 10 points, and Jada Mollman chipped in nine points and six boards. Allyson Cass paced the Wildcats (9-8) with 14 points, while Josey Wahlstrom picked up eight.

Cass drained a 3-pointer to start the contest, then a pair of blocks by Kellyn Kortemeyer and a few steals had the St. Thomas More offense slightly rattled as it struggled to move the ball inside. That was short-lived, however, as perimeter ball movement opened looks outside and Ross forced her way to the hoop, tallying seven of the Cavaliers’ first 10 points with an alley-oop layup from Duffy and a 3-point play off a fastbreak steal.

Duffy hit a 3 in the first quarter, and Scarlet Grimshaw also drilled one from deep before Ross’s midrange jumper following an offensive rebound gave STM a 15-9 advantage heading into the second quarter, where it stretched its lead to double digits, 19-9, on an offensive rebound and driving layup by Mollman.

Duffy dropped in her second 3 of the evening before the Cavaliers, leading 24-15, went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half, fueled by seven points from Ross, including two buckets through contact, and a 3 by Makenna Jacobson for a 34-15 advantage.

“As long as everybody touches the ball, at some point there are gaps and lanes that open up,” Kandolin said. “One of the things we have to do to get a little bit better is, in a zone, get that ball movement and recognize where those gaps are so that we can take advantage.”

Cass began the second half like she did the first, except this time she sank back-to-back 3-pointers, before and after Jacobson drilled one of her own. St. Thomas More held Custer without a 3-point field goal after that, as Ross knocked down a pair of free throws in the third quarter to surpass 20 points on the night and get the Cavaliers’ lead to 20 at 41-21.

Mollman headlined the next run for STM, converting a fastbreak layup off a Gabby Robbins steal before notching a 3-point play to cap off an 8-0 run and move the score to 50-23.

Grimshaw recorded a 3-point play in the fourth quarter and Duffy got her inside game working with four points, including two at the free-throw line after drawing a foul in the paint, to put the finishing touches on the Cavaliers’ fifth win in a row and 21st consecutive victory over the Wildcats.

St. Thomas More is back in action Tuesday for a big Class A matchup with Red Cloud (14-1) in Pine Ridge, while Custer hosts Spearfish (4-9) in an interclass meeting Thursday.

