STM girls race past Hill City in BHC opener

HILL CITY — Between four tough out-of-state games to open their season and a highly-anticipated state championship rematch with Hamlin on the horizon, The St. Thomas More girls basketball team made a stop down Mount Rushmore Road for their first Black Hills Conference and first in-state game of the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night, taking on Hill City.

It was relatively smooth sailing for the No. 1 ranked, senior-heavy Cavaliers, who rolled past the Rangers 58-30 on Coach Gins Court.

“It was a good win for us,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “I think Hill City’s a team that’s got some quick guards and they read some things well, so I thought it was going to be a good test for us and they made us work for a lot of things.”

Reese Ross was clinical for the Cavs (4-1), scoring 14 first-quarter points and finishing with a game-high 25 while adding two blocks and six rebounds. Scarlett Grimshaw got her perimeter shooting working, knocking down five 3-pointers and ending with 15 points.

“I’ve been in kind of a slump, so it was really nice,” Grimshaw said. “It boosted my confidence a little bit, and I’m excited for the rest of the season. Honestly, last season I just had a hard time shooting, before that I was doing well, the years before, so I think just gaining my confidence back this year was a big thing for me. I was lacking in that last year.”

Lillie Ross paced the Rangers (0-2) with 11 points, while Maggie Taylor chipped seven along with 10 rebounds.

“They’re just disciplined in everything they do, and that’s tough to beat,” said Hill City head coach Wade Ginsbach, who does not start a single senior. “We’re just putting in new stuff right now. We’re not very deep, we can’t really simulate the kind of pressure that they do on defense, so we just have to build.”

After Taylor scored a bucket off an offensive rebound to open the scoring, Ross poured in nine straight points, completing back-to-back 3-point plays before drilling a 3 off an inbounds pass. A 7-0 run later in the first quarter, fueled by Grimshaw’s first 3, gave St. Thomas More a double-digit lead, 16-4, at the five-minute mark.

Ross and Grimshaw both added 3s in the closing minutes of the opening frame as the Cavaliers built a 24-11 advantage after eight minutes.

“We did some good execution to get Reese some wide open looks, and obviously her and Scarlet were knocking down some shots,” Kandolin said. “That’s going to help us down the road because we’ve got to be able to score from the outside.”

Grimshaw opened the second period with a pair of 3s, then Ross followed with her third 3-point play of the evening, which stretched STM’s advantage to 20 at 33-13. Senior starters Gabby Robbins, Makenna Jacobson and Jada Mollman all tallied buckets as the Cavs closed out the first half and led 41-17 at the break.

“Our starting five has been playing together since middle school. We’re all seniors and we’ve just built this chemistry that is so fun to play with,” Grimshaw said. “We’re really hounded on moving constantly and being able to move the ball fast, so I think Coach Kandolin telling us that every practice has been really big.”

Ross drained a 3 to begin the second half and then went coast-to-coast on a layup to push the St. Thomas More lead to 30 at 47-17 and induce a running clock. The University of Utah signee poured in one more 3 to end the third quarter and Mollman started the fourth with a 3-point play.

The Rangers were held to just two field goals in the second half, converting 9 of 12 free throws in the final 16 minutes.

“We work on it a lot,” Kandolin said of his defense, which has averaged 37.2 points per game through the first five games of the season. “That’s one thing we know will keep us in a game no matter what, and that’s something that they take pride in, too, and it’s a huge part of their success.”

St. Thomas More has the next nine days off before traveling east to take on No. 3 Hamlin at the Pentagon Classic on Dec. 30 in Sioux Falls. Hill City will head north of Brookings on the 30th to face Deubrook Area.