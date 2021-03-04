STM girls reach state tournament after breezing past Miller

When Haleigh Timmer slowed down her scoring after a dominant first quarter, the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team simply said, “No Problem.”
With Timmer still leading the charge, the top-seeded Cavaliers went to their other options, Reese Ross, Mairin Duffy and Jada Mollman included among others, and secured their spot in the Class A State Tournament after breezing past No. 16 Miller 61-27 in the SoDak 16 Thursday at Wall High School.
“It’s awesome. This feeling never gets old,” Timmer said. “And it’s just great to celebrate with such great teammates.”
Leading an STM squad that reached the state tournament last year, only to have it canceled due to COVID-19, head coach Brandon Kandolin said he’s thrilled to be able to compete for a championship this time around.
“Not having (a state tournament) last year, it seems like it’s been a long time,” Kandolin said. “But I’m proud of what they did, I’m proud of the season to get to this far, I’m proud of the state and everything that’s allowed this opportunity for these kids.”
Timmer finished with 18 points, after scoring 16 in the opening period, and grabbed nine rebounds, while Ross ended with a game-high 19 points, and Duffy and Mollman added six points apiece for the Cavaliers (21-1). Gabby Robbins tallied just two points but picked up five steals, all in the first half, and nine different players earned points.
“Any time it’s in Haleigh’s hands, or Reese when she can get it down low at 6 feet tall, that’s tough to defend,” Kandolin said. “And then you’ve got the outside that can knock shots down.”
Morgan Kolda paced the Rustlers (12-10) with eight points and three steals, while Tyra Gates added five points and Jaden Werdel chipped in four.
Competing for the first time in nearly two weeks, following Hot Springs’ forfeit in their Region 7A/8A matchup, St. Thomas More came out shaky in the first few minutes, turning the ball over a handful of times and letting Miller take an early 3-2 advantage off a shot from beyond the arc.
That lead was short-lived, however, as Timmer answered with a 3-pointer of her own and tallied 11 of her squad’s next 15 points, including a steal and fastbreak layup, as the Cavaliers went up 20-5 with less than two minutes to play in the first quarter and took a 22-7 advantage into the second.
“I think the start was a little slow, we turned it over a few times, made some bad decisions, but once we got a couple minutes in I think our decision-making got better,” Kandolin said. “Certainly our defense helped create some offensive opportunities, and any time you can score some easy ones, that’s a huge benefit.”
Ross then became the target of the second frame, grabbing her own rebound and finishing at the hoop as part of an 8-0 run to extend STM’s lead to 21 midway through and earning six points in the period to reach double digits by halftime, along with five rebounds and four assists.
Scarlet Grimshaw drilled a 3 and Mollman hit two buckets in the final minutes to help give the Cavaliers a 39-13 advantage at intermission and trigger a running clock for the second half.
“I for sure felt a little out of shape and I think a lot of us did,” Timmer said. “But I think this game will help us get back on track and get back in shape.”
Duffy picked up her six points in the third quarter and Ross added four more as St. Thomas More built a 47-13 advantage. Miller responded with back-to-back 3-point plays and grabbed 10 of the final 12 points in the frame to cut their deficit to 26 at 49-23 entering the fourth.
Timmer notched her last basket of the contest with 5:15 remaining, which came as her first points since laying in a basket through a double-team to end the first quarter. The senior guard also dished out three assists in the contest.
“I think it’s just reading what the game needs at a certain time and just producing what I can,” Timmer said of distributing the ball rather than scoring. “And just letting other teammates have the chance to score as well is important.”
The Cavaliers stretched their lead out to their largest of the game late in the final frame, courtesy of a 3-point play by Ross and layup from Grimshaw, to make it 60-24 as the running clock ticked down and eventually expired to send STM to its eighth straight Class A State Tournament.
“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Kandolin said of the running clock. “It’s nice to get a good lead like that, get some young girls some chances to play, but at the same time you want to play a full game because we hadn’t played in two weeks, and I think we were terribly out of shape.
The Cavaliers are the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and will take on No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose in the first round at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on March 11 in Watertown.
“We’ve got to figure out these next three or four practices before State,” Kandolin said, “what we’re going to do to get back in shape.”