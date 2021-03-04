STM girls reach state tournament after breezing past Miller

“Any time it’s in Haleigh’s hands, or Reese when she can get it down low at 6 feet tall, that’s tough to defend,” Kandolin said. “And then you’ve got the outside that can knock shots down.”

Morgan Kolda paced the Rustlers (12-10) with eight points and three steals, while Tyra Gates added five points and Jaden Werdel chipped in four.

Competing for the first time in nearly two weeks, following Hot Springs’ forfeit in their Region 7A/8A matchup, St. Thomas More came out shaky in the first few minutes, turning the ball over a handful of times and letting Miller take an early 3-2 advantage off a shot from beyond the arc.

That lead was short-lived, however, as Timmer answered with a 3-pointer of her own and tallied 11 of her squad’s next 15 points, including a steal and fastbreak layup, as the Cavaliers went up 20-5 with less than two minutes to play in the first quarter and took a 22-7 advantage into the second.

“I think the start was a little slow, we turned it over a few times, made some bad decisions, but once we got a couple minutes in I think our decision-making got better,” Kandolin said. “Certainly our defense helped create some offensive opportunities, and any time you can score some easy ones, that’s a huge benefit.”