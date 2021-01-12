STM girls run past Wildcats

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More girls' basketball team pitched a dominating shutout in the first quarter and rolled past Custer 54-27 Tuesday night in Custer.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 27-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter and led 38-10 at halftime. Custer came back and outscored STM 17-16 in the second half.

Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavaliers with 21 points and Reese Ross added 18 points.

Ramsey Karim and Bailey Cass both scored seven points for Custer.

For the second straight week, the No. 1 Cavaliers, 9-0, will face another No. 1 team, as they take on Class B's top-ranked team, Corsica-Stickney, Saturday night to close the 38th annual Hanson Corn Palace Classic in Mitchell. Last week the Cavaliers beat Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington 65-60 in Sioux Falls.

Custer, 3-7, hosts Wall Friday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 43, KADOKA AREA 21: The Tigers shut down the Kougars Tuesday night in New Underwood.

New Underwood led by a 4-1 score at the end of the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime. The Tigers moved their lead to 30-18 going into the fourth quarter.