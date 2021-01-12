STM girls run past Wildcats

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More girls' basketball team pitched a dominating shutout in the first quarter and rolled past Custer 54-27 Tuesday night in Custer.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 27-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter and led 38-10 at halftime. Custer came back and outscored STM 17-16 in the second half.
Haleigh Timmer paced the Cavaliers with 21 points and Reese Ross added 18 points.
Ramsey Karim and Bailey Cass both scored seven points for Custer.
For the second straight week, the No. 1 Cavaliers, 9-0, will face another No. 1 team, as they take on Class B's top-ranked team, Corsica-Stickney, Saturday night to close the 38th annual Hanson Corn Palace Classic in Mitchell. Last week the Cavaliers beat Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington 65-60 in Sioux Falls.
Custer, 3-7, hosts Wall Friday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 43, KADOKA AREA 21: The Tigers shut down the Kougars Tuesday night in New Underwood.
New Underwood led by a 4-1 score at the end of the first quarter and 13-8 at halftime. The Tigers moved their lead to 30-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Mikala Olic led New Underwood with 12 points, while Cerington Jones and Avery Heinert both had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Becca Shuck led Kadoka Area with six points.
New Underwood, 7-1, is at Timber Lake Friday, while Kadoka Area, 3-5, is at Jones County Jan. 22.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 71, BENNETT COUNTY 45: The Lady Tigers used big second and third quarters to run past the Lady Warriors Tuesday night in Martin.
Mobridge-Pollock was up by just 20-16n at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Bennett County 44-18 in the second and third quarters.
Mariah Goehring led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, with Landyn Henderson adding 11 points and seven rebounds.
Stefonna Salomon led the Lady Warriors with 15 points.
Mobridge-Pollock, 4-4, faces Tisopa Zina Saturday in Sisseton, while Bennett County, 1-4, is at Lead-Deadwood Saturday.
Boys Basketball
SPEARFISH 54, BELLE FOURCHE 38: The Spartans led for much of the game to stop the Broncs Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Spearfish was up 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime and then began to pull away, outscoring the Broncs 15-5 in the third.
Peyton Millis led all scorers for the Spartans with 22 points and Seth Hamilton added 12 points.
Anthony Budmayr led Belle Fourche with 11 points.
Spearfish, 2-6, hosts Sturgis Jan. 19, while Belle Fourche, 3-6, hosts Hot Springs Jan. 22.
PIERRE 79, STURGIS 39: The Governors had little trouble with the Scoopers Tuesday night in Pierre.
No other results were made available.
Pierre, 2-5, is at Douglas Jan. 22, while Sturgis, 1-7, hosts Rapid City Central Thursday.